Easy instant funding online: Benefits of insta personal loans by Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): The demand for personal loans has been growing steadily. So much so that according to reports, the disbursal value and volume of personal loans grew 2.3 times and 3.8 times, respectively, for the period of FY17 - FY21, with the overall portfolio of personal loans growing 20 per cent Y-o-Y as of March 2021. The numbers are because personal loans are generally the quickest and easiest solution when an urgent loan is needed to overcome a cash crunch. The Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loan is among the easiest ways to get funding of up to Rs 10 lakh within 30 minutes*.

Apart from quick and ample financing, there are many other benefits of insta personal loans that make them appealing to customers. Here's a look at the top benefits of insta personal loans that make them an attractive financing option.

Quick processing with minimal documentation

Insta personal loan offers are only extended to select customers. These are generally exclusively offered to those individuals who are both existing customers and have a stellar financial profile. Lenders assess and make offers based on the latest information on these factors. Here, customers do not have to go through the standard application process to avail of the offer. As such, this reduces the processing time considerably. Bajaj Finserv assures borrowers with insta personal loan offers quick disbursal within just 30 minutes*.

Attractive and competitive repayment terms

Insta personal loan offers from Bajaj Finserv allow consumers to avail of a tailored and cost-effective experience. Among the key benefits of insta personal loans offered by the lender is that borrowers get attractive rates, with a loan tenure of up to 60 months. Customers are free to choose a repayment window that best suits their needs, which helps them optimise for affordability.

Bajaj Finserv offers the intuitive and easy-to-use Personal Loan EMI Calculator to simplify this process and enable easy planning. This digital tool can be accessed online anytime and provides customers with a reliable way to find the ideal borrowing terms.



Collateral-free and restriction-free sanction

Insta personal loan offers by Bajaj Finserv are unsecured offerings and do not require borrowers to pledge assets. This is one of the many benefits of insta personal loans, making it an intelligent choice when any urgent loan is needed. Consumers only need to check for an insta personal loan offer online and authorise disbursal if the terms are suitable. The collateral-free nature of the loan expedites the process immensely and minimises delays.

Moreover, these loans do not have end-use restrictions. Customers can use the sanctioned loan amount in any way they desire. Customers can avail of insta personal loan offers for myriad reasons, such as emergencies, home renovation, travel, and more. Both features allow customers to borrow and spend freely and conveniently.

Keeping these benefits of insta personal loans in mind, existing consumers can access cash on the same day with insta personal loan offers and meet exacting needs. Customers can check insta personal loan offers available today and easily get quick financing.

*Applicable to select customers only

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of the Bajaj Finserv Group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to 58 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with a stable outlook for the long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

