Eat Your Cake Lose Your Weight by Azhar Ali Sayed aims to impact 1 million lives globally

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Eat your Cake Lose your Weight by Azhar Ali Sayed helps declutter all the misinformation regarding diets so that readers can get started with their Fat Loss and Health Journey in the right way. This book is Azhar's dream project and a stepping stone in achieving the milestone of impacting 1 Million Lives globally by showing them the path to eat right and stay healthy and fit.

Various research point out that over 90 per cent of people who are successful in losing their weight, eventually gain it all back, and a lot of them even gain more than what was lost. One of the main reasons for this is that a lot of people look for quick fixes and short-term approaches, which have physical and mental repercussions. The purpose of this book Eat your Cake, Lose your Weight is to primarily help people who want to lose their weight, but are clueless or confused because of misleading information and are inundated with new fads and quick fixes.

Speaking about this initiative, Azhar presents some alarming facts, "Recent studies have reported that globally over 1.9 billion people are overweight and about 650 million people are obese. In India alone there are 135 million people who are obese. And there are millions who want to lose that excess weight to get healthier but have no clue where to start and how to choose the right approach for their fitness and weight loss journey." Then he goes on to mention, "Eat your Cake Lose your Weight is my effort to equip and help people to take charge of their health and shed the excess weight. As you read through, you will gain valuable information and learn tips that will help you bring in necessary changes in your lifestyle and make right food choices. And to give readers the best start, we are providing free access to a health app that will provide semi-customized diet, calculate BMI, BMR and also track the progress apart from providing a host of other features."

The book speaks on various aspects of a healthy life and touches upon topics like body shaming, psychological health which people are still not comfortable in speaking about. Azhar is a strong believer in the fact that knowledge without implementation is of no good and therefore this book does not focus on just imparting knowledge but also offer practical solutions to implement the knowledge. Some of the key takeaways that the book offers are:

* A healthy body is just one component of good health



* Food is a crucial aspect of our lives

* Unhealthy weight can lead to many illnesses



With these in mind, Azhar implores us to embark on this journey together as he shares step by step information on how to take charge of one's health and fitness.

Get your copy: https://www.subscribepage.com/weightlossrecipebook

