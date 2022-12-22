eBay India participates in the 6th edition of Payoneer's Forum

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): eBay, a global eCommerce leader connecting millions of buyers and sellers worldwide, announced that it participated in the 6th edition of the Payoneer Forum event as an 'export partner' this season.

The Payoneer Forum is aimed at empowering India's exporters to further expand their footprint across international markets. This year, the Payoneer Forum was spread across seven cities - New Delhi, Roorkee, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Surat, Mumbai, and Indore from 11th November to 10th December.

As an event partner, eBay set up a company stall across all the cities, which witnessed a footfall of 1000+ attendees. Through this, the company engaged and interacted with cross-border sellers who attended and highlighted the ease of doing international business through eBay.

Commenting on this, Pavan Ponnappa, Head - Categories, Acquisition & Marketing (India - Cross Border Trade), said, "This year, the world witnessed India's enormous growth potential in the exports sector as it saw increased traction from across the globe. We, at eBay, remain deeply committed to our mission to enable local sellers to make their mark and succeed beyond borders. We are happy to engage with a partner like Payoneer, for such events, which are aimed at educating sellers from all over the country and providing them with the right guidance to expand their business globally."

Nitesh Maheshwari, Head of Marketplace Experience (India & SEA) at eBay said, "Our constant endeavor at eBay is to provide the right direction to Indian sellers, enabling them to put their best foot forward in the global markets. By participating at the Payoneer Forum as an export partner, we took another step in the direction to enrich local sellers with the dynamic know-how of cross-border exports."

The Payoneer Forum featured several interactive keynotes, eCommerce masterclasses and panel discussions featuring notable industry thought leaders. The key conversations revolved around how India is making its mark on the world stage, an elaborate discussion on global shipping, enhancing customer experience through efficient deliveries, and more.



Commenting on this, Gaurav Shisodia, Country Manager at Payoneer, said, "Payoneer and eBay are aligned in enabling Indian exporters to scale their businesses globally. Having eBay as a partner at Payoneer Forum 2022 helped us in solidifying our shared mission. We at Payoneer empower Indian SMBs to reach 190+ countries & territories and conduct business in 150+ currencies. The company supports small and medium businesses in expanding globally and accelerating their growth. We are happy to have eBay as a partner and look forward to more such fruitful partnerships in the near future."

As of Q3 2022, eBay's marketplace has 135 million active buyers who are consistently witnessing a rise in demand for their products from over 190 countries. In India, the most popular categories are fine jewelry, home, health & beauty, electronics, business & industrial, clothing and footwear, and auto parts & accessories.

In India, eBay is also enabling the growth of sellers through initiatives such as the recently launched Global Xpansion Program (GXP), curated exclusively for Indian brands, aggregators, and manufacturers to provide support in scaling their business beyond borders.

The company also announced the expansion of its authentication service to the fine jewelry category. With this service, shoppers can now browse and buy from a selection of new and pre-owned fine jewelry which is verified by industry experts, thereby confirming its originality and consistency with the listing title, description, and image.

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2021, eBay enabled over $87 billion of gross merchandise volume.

For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, please visit www.ebayinc.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

