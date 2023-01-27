Eccentric Engine's eyes global markets with launch of first-ever Virtual Retail Cloud; Demonstrates at NADA 2023 Scalability of Automotive Metaverse

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/PNN): Eccentric Engine, a digital auto retail experience platform company, which is home to top automotive brands in India in their digital transformation journey, has now set eyes on a truly global footprint. They are now gearing to deliver their flagship offering, 'Virtual Retail Cloud' in January to U.S. dealerships.

A McKinsey Automotive report estimates that more than 25% of the current US$ 3 trillion new cars market is set to go virtual by 2025 globally.

The company is now registered as Eccentric Inc. in the U.S. (known as Eccentric Engine in India) and plans for deep investments in industry agnostic virtual tools, which are being deployed first for automotive retail in U.S. starting this month. The first showcase of their new metaverse tech is being demonstrated at the upcoming North American Dealer Association (NADA) conference that attracts top dealers and auto OEMs from the North America, from January 26-29, in Dallas.

The new indigenous platform of Eccentric Engine went borderless on Dec 7, 2022 with 'The Citroenzing 3' launch in Indonesia for the Stellantis NV and their local dealer partner PT Indomobile Wahana, a subsidiary of Indomobil Group. OEMs or Dealers in Japan, Indonesia, South Africa and Oman are deploying the virtual retailing ecosystem with select dealers and OEM partners.

Varun Shah, Co-Founder and CEO Eccentric Engine added, "We are excited about the new growth path of Eccentric Engine that is transforming the company to become a global player. We look forward to extending the best of virtual retailing to our OEM & Dealer partners across the world. By virtue of Virtual Retail Cloud, we welcome new car dealers across North America to adopt a scalable and cutting-edge retail experience"

The U.S. market is experiencing a sea of concepts in automotive retail and metaverse, of which, several concepts were featured at the 2023 CES in Las Vegas, NV, USA earlier in the month. At the 2023 NADA Show, Eccentric Inc. will demonstrate ready to use solutions on how virtual retailing, which encompasses 3D & AR-VR, can actually be deployed at scale for North American dealerships.

It was evident that the dealers had a broken experiences and are yearning to provide their buyers one-stop solution to their prospects to enable a faster and intelligent purchase decision. Unlike other technology companies, Eccentric Engine honed the expertise to deploy and measure at scale.

Eccentric Inc. has signed up two new customers in the Bay Area - Stevens Creek VW (American Motors Group) and Dublin Cadillac (California Automotive Retailing Group). The 3D platform will allow dealerships to design unique virtual retail interfaces to help buyers explore cars in an immersive experience and make an informed decision.

Dealerships in India are foundational exploring a suite of virtual retail immersive technologies rolled out by Eccentric Engine.



Aryaman Thakker, Director Group Landmark remarked, "Eccentric Engine has transformed vehicle showcase at our dealership. The tool is great for feature showcase as well as accessories sale. We wish them all the best for NADA 2023."

Eccentric Engine reveals that their new virtual retailing cloud is an ecosystem and will need every ounces of intelligence, hardwork and creativity. Eccentric Engine plans to leverage millions of interactions it registers on its platform to obtain unique customer insights and build several use cases. Here is a sneak peek into their international roadmap with the Virtual Retail Cloud services:

* Put together the right standards that will help dealers/OEMs develop and maintain experiences such as Loading Time, Device Performance and Latency know-how.

* Develop and build an exclusive 3D warehouse for quick deployment, reducing OEM dependency

* Equip OEMs & Dealerships with capabilities to create virtual experiences. An example of this is a no-code platform for any website partner to develop journeys in virtual retailing.

* Robust back-end analytics through Eccentric Inc.'s comprehensive engine that will offer deep insights on buyer preferences.

* Actively syndicate learnings from deployments across dealerships & OEMs around the world

A new U.S. dealer customer Jessie Dosanjh, President, California Automotive Retailing Group, owner of Dublin Cadillac stated, "We pride ourselves in being a progressive & trusted group. Cadillac is a luxury brand and we are excited to bring to our customers, premium digital shopping experiences through our new partner Eccentric Inc. Thanks to their capabilities, our buyers will be more confident about their purchase. We look forward to having virtual retailing capabilities on our website & within our store premises."

"By 2025 more than 100 million interactions will be powered by Eccentric Engine. The Virtual Retailing cloud ecosystem will be a game changer to empower buyers across the world," concluded Shah.

Founded in 2012, Eccentric Engine is a pioneer in Automotive Visualization, Retail and Ecommerce withsuite of proprietary technology solutions such as One 3D platform, Experience Manager and Concierge to delivers seamless omni-channel experiences. Their technology enables creators globally to 'show better and sell faster' on web browsers and empowers customers by allowing them to access products across all devices. https://eccentricengine.com

