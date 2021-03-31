Eco Smart Mac India is one of the leading manufacturers of oil press machine in India

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 31 (ANI/PNN): An oil press machine helps people get pure oil. With a lot of brands, wholesalers, and retailers saturating the oil market, it gets really tough to tell whether the oil one is purchasing is pure and unadulterated or is impure to its core.

To avoid this, it is highly recommended to have installed an oil press machine at your home or to have your oil churned out of one of these machines.

Now, there are a lot of brands that claim to be the manufacturer of the best oil press machines in India. However, not all claims are true. Here, we come across one of the most trusted brands for oil press machines.

Eco Smart Mac India has been actively manufacturing the best oil maker machines in India for commercial and domestic purposes. The firm aims at eradicating the adulterated and impure oil consumption by the masses of India so that nobody gets to face its harsh consequences. Eco Smart Mac India has a lot of oil maker machines that do the job of making pure edible oil efficiently. These are a few top models for reference:

1. ES 02 TC

This beautiful oil press machine can yield 4 to 8 kilograms of oil per hour working at a capacity of 600 Watts and 220 Volts (which is the voltage for domestic supply). The model has a sleek and modern design, unlike the earlier bulky models. This machine is a great option to ensure that your oil is pure and eatable.

2. ES 01 IS

This oil extraction machine delivers 3 to 6 kilograms and works at 400 Watts and 220 Volts. Made up of food-grade stainless steel, this machine is also a great choice to make sure that the oil you are getting is a hundred per cent pure.

3. ES 20

Now, this is a heavy-duty oil press machine that delivers 15 to 20 kilograms of oil per hour and operates at 2000 Watts and 220 Volts. Understandably, this machine should be used for commercial purposes only because the electricity bill for this big machine would be too high! However, the machine is a sure-shot beast and churns the best quality oil.



Some other things make Eco Smart Mac India stand out among its competitors. Such as:

1. Free Shipping: Eco Smart Mac India does not charge any amount on shipping the machines ordered from their website.

2. Easy Installation: The machines are easy to install and are easy to operate as well.

3. Zero Maintenance Cost: The machines are durable, thereby requiring little to no maintenance.

4. Easy to use: The machines' controls are comprehensive even to someone who has never operated an oil extraction machine before.

5. Carry anywhere: The machines are heavy-duty but they do not weigh heavy on your wagon. The machines are easy to move and can easily be shifted from one location to other.

6. Eat Healthy and Stay Healthy: The oil extracted is of the best quality and hence it makes sure that the customer is eating healthy food to stay healthy.

There are a lot of other machines which produce great quality oil. The purpose of this is to make the consumers have healthy oil that will not cost them their health and will only turn out to be fruitful in the long run. People in India are now eating more impure things than ever and with the introduction of cheap junk food, this chart is growing upwards only. The oil used in those items is of pathetic quality and raises serious concerns about the health and cholesterol of the consumers. Hence, it is a must that the eating habits, as well as the kind of ingredients being used in dishes, are being kept in check. Eco Smart Mac India is trying to do their part in this initiative against unhealthy oil by producing the best oil extraction machines in India.

Eco Smart Mac India is based in Bangalore and is currently operating from there. The company ensures timely delivery of its machines and has a lot of positive feedback from its clients. The number of orders of machines from Eco Smart Mac is increasing at a great rate and this is because of the professionalism followed in the company and the quality of machines that they are manufacturing. Hence, it is imperative for someone who is looking for the installation of an oil extraction machine to check out the services offered by Eco Smart Mac India.

The above three machines are the top models from Eco Smart Mac India and the machines produced by them have premium build quality, efficient performance, and everything which makes for the best oil maker machine. Eco Smart Mac India is an emerging company and any party who is interested in their operations and functionality can visit their website ecosmartmacindia.com anytime.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

