EcoEx facilitates its recycler partner BLS Ecotech to get its plastic recycling project listed in Verra Registry for Plastic Credit Certificate

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI/SRV): EcoEx makes the process easier for one of its partners BLS Ecotech Ltd. with its Plastic Credit Certification Service and got it registered in for the Verra Verified Plastic Credit Certification program.

EcoEx, a leader in EPR Services, Waste Commodity Trades, Technology Consulting, and Eco-Friendly Products, is supporting its partner BLS Ecotech, a leading PET-recycler known for producing recycled polyester fiber for diverse industries for Verra Plastic Credit Certificate.

BLS Ecotech has been already listed on the Verra. The project has done recycling activity in the state of Rajasthan which leads to one of the pioneer & largest projects for plastic credit generation on Verra till now across the world.



Verra's Plastic Waste Reduction enables the robust impact assessment of waste collection and recycling projects. Projects registered with Verra's Plastic Program can issue Plastic Credits for their plastic waste collection/recycling activities. The Program enables the independent auditing of projects to determine the extent to which they have reduced plastic waste. The program issues credits based on the volume of plastic collected and/or recycled.

Akshaya Rath, Co-Founder & CEO, EcoEx stated, "We have been working on it for a long, as our tagline says empowering the Recycling industries. We are very happy to register one of our recycler members in Verra. Going forward we are sure more and more recyclers will show interest & leverage EcoEx's consulting services to monetize by selling plastic credit certificates in the global market.

EcoEx is the first Indian digital marketplace that offers plastic waste management services, waste commodity trading, and technology consulting services.

The company handles plastic and e-waste in the EPR services. Additionally, we sell waste commodities. And we offer technology consulting for the setting up of recycling units, waste-to-energy plants, and waste-to-oil plants. Its channelization and disposal with a complete set of documents ensure the project is executed at the ground level.

Through its digital marketplace for EPR Services, the company offers customized supply chain financing (SCF) solutions to buyers and suppliers of mid and large corporations. The platform integrates with corporates to access validated invoices, dynamically prices invoice discounts based on risk assessment algorithms and allows platform lenders to digitally process loans against invoices.

Started in 1999, BLS Ecotech, a part of the BLS Group, is a leading PET-recycler known for producing recycled polyester fiber for diverse industries. With a legacy spanning more than 2 decades in the plastic recycling industry, we have devised a fool-proof process of collection, segregation, and conversion of PET plastic into the premium quality recycled polyester fiber at our state-of-art facilities.

At BLS Ecotech, we are strong proponents of a circular economy and to support our belief we are traversing our geographical boundaries to invest in higher recycling capacities and minimize the usage of virgin resources to produce polyester fiber, thereby actively catering to the replenishment needs of our environment.

