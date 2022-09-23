Ecommerce platform StudioBackdrops.com launches its first brand video--#UnleashCreativity; showcases creative journey in a visual story

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/GPRC): Showcasing its journey and passion for creative fields, Studiobackdrops.com (SBDC), India's largest photography and videography solutions platform launched its first brand video - #UnleashCreativity.

This video, released on social media handles of the ecommerce platforms, features the concept behind SBDC and goes on to give a glimpse how the platform is supporting Content Creators, Influencers, Youtubers and Production Houses by offering the latest ranges of innovative equipment and accessories.

The influencer marketing sector is growing at an impressive rate of 25 percent yearly to become a Rs. 2,200 Crore industry by 2025, according to INCA India Influencer report. The expanding sector presents numerous opportunities for a platform like SBDC to explore and cater to the stakeholders.



Aiming to spread awareness around salient features of SDBC, the video takes the spectators through the entire process and reveals how exciting it is to be creative and convert ideas and thoughts into visual stories and videos. The one-minute long video also shows how and why the unique platform StudioBackdrops.com was conceptualised and formed in 2016 to offer world-class photography and videography solutions. Talking about the release of the first brand video, Archisman Misra, founder, StudioBackdrops.com, said, "The entire team at StudioBackdrops.com is excited to share our vision and desire to promote a culture of creativity. It is our goal to help the creators, the makers, and the doers unleash their creativity and take over the world. Reflecting our passion for creativity, the brand video also showcases our commitment towards the creator community to support them to redefine their creativity in its best form."

The brand video is directed by Bangladeshi director Iffat Jahan and produced by Culture Karkhana, a production house known for innovative content. Like its name the video #UnleashCreativity, also talks about three disciplines of photography, cinematography and music by featuring photo, video and audio products which are available on the ecommerce platform. The video also features renowned rapper and visual artist Sumit Roy and celebrated photographer Kunaal Bose who talk about their experience while sourcing any accessory on SBDC. The popular rap song 'Program" by the iconic duo Irfana and Taslina plays in the background throughout the video.

StudioBackdrops.com was launched in 2016 by industry experts who were frustrated with the lack of good photography equipment in India. The online entity was born out of this need to make world-class photography and video equipment easily available to photographers, cinematographers and content creators in India. The platform brought together experienced professionals to curate locally sourced products and internationally renowned brands. It started with a limited number of products and has grown our offerings substantially. StudioBackdrops.com is now the biggest marketplace for Photography and Videography solutions in India. The start-up is now 5 years old with thousands of unique customers and more than 15,000 orders fulfilled.

This story has been provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/GPRC)

