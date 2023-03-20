Economic Survey 2022-23: Per capita income in Delhi rises over 14 pc

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The Delhi administration on Monday tabled in the Assembly the Status Report of Outcome Budget and Economic Survey for 2022-23.

The Economic Survey document showed that the advance estimate of Per Capita Income of Delhi at current prices during 2022-23 is seen at Rs 444,768, registering a growth of 14.18 per cent over the previous year.

The Economic Survey typically details the progress of various departments along with the statistics related to the economy of the state. The annual document is prepared every year and presented in the Budget Session before the Legislature.

The Per Capita Income of Delhi at current prices reached at the level of Rs 389,529 in 2021-22 as compared to Rs 331,112 in 2020-21.

Delhi's Per Capita Income was always been around 2.6 times higher when compared to national average, both at current and constant prices, the survey said.

The Economy Survey also typically gives some idea about the tone and texture of the actual Budget for 2023-24, which is typically presented a day before Budget day



Further, the survey said Delhi, being predominant as a service sector, has a share of contribution to Gross State Value Added (at current prices) at 84.84 per cent during 2022-23 followed by a contribution of Secondary Sector (12.53 per cent) and Primary Sector (2.63 per cent).

"The tertiary (or service) sector plays a pivotal role in the state economy both in terms of employment generation and contribution to state income," the Economic Survey for 2022-23 said.

Regarding GDP size, the survey said the Advance Estimate of GSDP of Delhi at current prices during 2022-23 is likely to attain a level of Rs 1,043,759 crore which is at a growth of 15.38 per cent over 2021-22.

With the economy returning to normalcy brought closer by the successful mega vaccination drive in Delhi, hopes of a robust recovery in the services sector, consumption, and investment have been rekindled.

"Overall economic activity in Delhi has recovered more faster compared to national past the pre-pandemic levels. In the years 2021-22 and 2022-23, a sharp recovery of real GSDP of Delhi with growth of 9.14 per cent and 9.18 per cent respectively is based on a low base effect and inherent strengths of the economy," the survey said.

Coming to the Outcome Budget 2022-23, it covered 23 major departments under which, major programmes and schemes were identified and key output and progress indicators were defined against each of them.

"Our government is the first to start the outcome budget. We keep our report card in front of the public and we track each flagship scheme through two indicators, the Output Indicator and the Outcome Indicator," Delhi NCT finance minister Kailash Gahlot said today. (ANI)

