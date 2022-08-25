ED arrests Ranchi-based businessman Prem Prakash in illegal mining case

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 25 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate has arrested the Ranchi-based businessman Prem Prakash in connection with an illegal coal mining case.

He will be produced in court. ED will ask for the remand of Prem Prakash as he is required to be questioned to establish his role in illegal mining.

Notably, his premises were searched on Wednesday and recovered two AK-47 rifles along with 60 live cartridges.

An ED official told ANI that Prem Prakash has been arrested on charges of illegal mining, money laundering and his role in suspected criminal nexus between the Jharkhand administration, businessmen and politicians case.

The AK-47 guns were recovered from inside an almirah of the house which belongs to Prem Prakash and is believed to have strong political connections.

Ranchi police claimed that the weapons were allotted to two security personnel who kept them at Prem's residence and went to their respective homes. Both the police personnel have been suspended for their negligence.

Prakash's residence and other locations have been raided in the past also. The fresh raids are being done after Pankaj Mishra, MLA representative of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was questioned. The ED sleuths arrested Mishra on July 19 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The raids were conducted at several places in Ranchi, including Prakash's flat in Vasundhara Apartment, his residence 'Shailodaya' near the Harmu Chowk, and his office in Harmu. Raids were also conducted on the premises of Prakash's relatives in Bihar, Chennai, and NCR.

On Wednesday, the agency conducted raids at multiple places in connection with illegal mining, money laundering and suspected criminal nexus between the Jharkhand administration, businessmen and politicians. (ANI)