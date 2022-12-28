ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.88 crore of former Odisha official in disproportionate assets case

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.88 crore belonging to accused Lingaraj Jena and others in connection with a case of disproportionate assets (DA).

The case was registered by the Vigilance Directorate of Odisha, according to the statement from the agency. The assets were attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.



The agency initiated an investigation under PMLA on the basis of first information report registered against Jena, a former 'Safei Mohareer' posted in the office of additional sub-collector (settlement) at Jagganathpuri.

Subsequently, a chargesheet was filed by the ED before the court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, against him. The chargesheet revealed that Jena, during the relevant period, had illicitly amassed wealth by acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, totalling to the tune of Rs 1.88 crore.

ED's investigation revealed that Jena "had acquired monetary proceeds through indulgence in criminal activities, concealed it and invested the same in the acquisition of various assets". (ANI)

