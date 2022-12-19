Ed Innova felicitated distinguished personalities, Brands, and Businesses of India

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI/PNN): Ed Innova by Dr Susmita Gupta launched the Award of Distinction to honor, empower, and recognize outstanding distinguished individuals, brands, and businesses of India.

The prestigious Award of Distinction was given out in honor of outstanding people, brands, and businesses in a variety of fields, including entrepreneurship, entertainment, health awareness, and many others. The Awardees who are being commended have been going above and beyond their comfort zones and the extra mile to promote innovation in their respective field.

Following are the distinguished personalities, Brands, and Businesses in India that were felicitated by Ed Innova:

1. Spirare - Iconic Emotional Well-being Brand for Women - 2022, felicitated for their outstanding excellence in the field of health and wellness. Spirare has brought the first and only line of teas made specifically for the emotional well-being of women.

2. Aashi Khattar - Iconic Mompreneur - 2022, felicitated for her outstanding excellence in the field of entrepreneurship. Aashi Khattar is the founder of Kaantam, a natural skincare brand.

3. Dr Prashanth Arun - Iconic Physician and Diabetologist Influencer - 2022, felicitated for his outstanding excellence in the field of Medical Education.

Dr Prashanth Arun is a young and dynamic consultant physician and Diabetologist at MV Hospital for diabetes in Chennai Tamil Nadu.



4. Dr Rashmi Patil's Sparsh Ayurveda Herbals - Iconic Ayurveda Skin and Hair Care Brand - 2022, felicitated for their outstanding excellence in the field of Ayurveda. D Rashmi Patil is MD Ayu and the founder of Ayur Sparsh Clinic and Panchakarma Center.

5. Maanyata Das - Iconic Model and Emerging Artist -2022, felicitated for her outstanding excellence in the field of Modelling and entertainment. Maanyata Das is a model and an artist known for her contributions to Odia film Industry.

6. Sagar Barik - Iconic Entrepreneur - 2022, felicitated for his outstanding excellence in the field of Entrepreneurship. Sagar Barik is the founder of Seen Media Publications.

7. MarkmyBrand.com - Iconic IPR Portal - 2022, felicitated for outstanding excellence and contribution in the field of Intellectual Property Law. MarkmyBrand.com is a technology-driven IPR platform owned by CPA Mudit Dadhich, CA Harshit Gupta, and Adv Piyush Jindal.

Dr Susmita Gupta is the owner of Ed Innova, a Noida-based advertising agency. As part of its ongoing felicitation program, Ed Innova will continue to recognize notable people from all walks of life for their contributions to and successes in their respective fields in an effort to inspire them to strengthen society.

Dr Susmita Gupta concludes "The felicitation programs are an expression of gratitude from Ed Innova for the exceptional achievements of any individual, brand, or business in their respective fields, enabling them to continue making a positive impact on society and inspiring others."

