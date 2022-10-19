EDAN Forays into Molecular Point-of-Care Market with Its First-Ever Molecular Diagnostics Solution Released at Medlab Asia 2022

Bangkok [Thailand], October 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): EDAN Instruments, Inc. (300206.SZ) showcased its first molecular diagnostics analysis system, ClariLight CL30, at Medlab Asia & Asia Health 2022, announcing its start of a new segment in diagnostics applications. On this ASEAN region's leading exhibition, CL30 made its worldwide debut at Booth 6.D19, and a series of live demonstrations were held at IMPACT Exhibition Center, Bangkok, Thailand, Oct 19-21.

"The advent of ClariLight CL30 scales up our product portfolio in diagnostics applications. As the fastest-growing segment of In-Vitro diagnostics, the development of molecular diagnostics is of strategic significance for EDAN. And we are well geared to grasp its prospective growth." Remarked by Alex You, Senior Director of EDAN Global Marketing & Strategic Operations.

EDAN showed its determination through a series of industrial layouts to face the challenge in the rapidly growing molecular diagnostic market, including previously acquiring the ClariLight molecular diagnostics point of care (POC) platform of LGC, a global life science tools leader from the United Kingdom.

The new system is designed to offer effective solutions for infectious disease diagnostics by reducing the window period. Unlike PCR-based methods (generally non-portable, laboratory setting, time-consuming), CL30 produces molecular results as quick as 15 minutes, while multi-parameters cartridges and the extraction-free procedure allow massive and rapid molecular tests feasible.



Respiratory infection control is an issue of global concern, and pathogen identification is important for identifying and containing potential outbreaks. The analytes (SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A/B, Influenza A/B & SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A/B & RSV) on CL30 are tailored to the typical respiratory infections.

"CL30 renders accurate and effective results," Said Alex, "It helps to achieve patient-tailored interventions and therapeutics. The plan is taking shape and we expect to do more."

For further information, please contact pr.intl@edan.com

