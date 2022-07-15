EDGE by Pearl Academy offers scholarships upto INR 50 lakh for AVGC programs

Bengaluru ( Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI/PR Newswire): EDGE by Pearl Academy is offering scholarships upto INR 50 lakh to talented students for its cutting-edge international certificate programs in Animation, Visual effects, Game development and Virtual production.

EDGE is the first institute in India to offer a Master certificate course in Virtual Production, delivered by Unreal-Engine Authorized Instructors. Unreal Engine is the world's most powerful real-time 3D creation tool, which has been used to create popular games like PUBG and the Star Wars Mandalorian series.

EDGE courses will be run at the state-of-the-art Pearl Academy Bengaluru campus from July 18, 2022. EDGE provides learners with the best global education to kickstart their career. They are delivered by the world's best in AGC education. EDGE-Trazos courses, for example, are international Master certificate programs co-delivered with Trazos: ranked No. 1 in Spain, among the Top 3 in Europe and Top 7 worldwide. The courses range from Animation with Autodesk Maya, Compositing with NukeX, Visual Effects with Houdini and Videogame Production.

IAMAG, another EDGE partner, is the premium global masterclass platform for the world's top digital artists. EDGE-IAMAG masterclasses are conducted by the world's top digital artists from Europe and the USA that provide special interactive sessions with leading animators, illustrators, and concept and visual effects artists who have worked on some of the latest global blockbuster films.

EDGE also offers 3-month Bootcamp courses in Computer Graphics, Unreal Engine, and Motion Graphics.



EDGE was developed by media industry leaders, including Dr Nalin Mehta, President, who has previously headed some of India's top media firms, and CB Arun, Academic Director, and National Award-winner in Animation. EDGE programs are focused on creating the next generation of digital artists in the Animation, Game Development, Visual Effects, and Comics (AVGC) industry at a time when it is booming and shapeshifting with digital disruptions

Speaking about the scholarship program, Dr Nalin Mehta, President, EDGE said, "India is seeing a revolution in animation, gaming, VFX and virtual production and is poised to become a new global production centre. As India takes off, EDGE courses prepare students with the cutting-edge skills of tomorrow to compete globally. These scholarships are meant to unearth the best talent in India and connect the country's most creative minds with best-in-class international-quality education so they can reach their full potential."

For more information, please visit: https://www.pearledge.com/

EDGE is a new premium offering by Pearl Academy, India's leading institute in design, fashion, business, and media. EDGE provides best-in-class international certificate programs in Animation, Visual Effects, Game Development and Virtual Production.

Created by a team of industry veterans from across the world, EDGE programs position learners to be the next-generation of digital artists in the Animation, Game Development, Visual Effects and Comics (AVGC) industry. EDGE-Trazos courses are international Master certificate programs co-delivered in partnership with Trazos, ranked as the No.1 Animation school in Spain, among the Top 3 in Europe and Top 7 worldwide.

For the first time in India, EDGE has also brought in Unreal Engine-authorized instructors to deliver the first Master certificate program on Virtual Production with Unreal Engine. In partnership with IAMAG, the Paris-based masterclass platform which is the premier meeting point of global digital artists. EDGE - IAMAG provides masterclasses from the world's top digital artists from Europe and USA provide special interactive sessions with leading animators, illustrators, concept and visual effects artists who have worked on some of the latest global blockbuster films.

This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

