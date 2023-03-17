Edge computing accelerating the development of the edtech sector

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A revolutionary technology that can have a profound impact on several sectors, edge computing is being touted by edtech leaders as the next big thing for the industry. In 2023, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India have access to fast internet connectivity and data storage. This is a significant advantage for time-sensitive applications, including those in education.

A survey conducted by CDW-G found that 82 per cent of K-12 IT leaders believe that edge computing will have a significant impact on education over the next five years. Moreover, a survey of IT professionals in education conducted by EdTech Magazine found that 67 per cent of respondents believe that edge computing will be important to their institution's IT strategy in the next three years. As the education sector begins to leverage the power of edge computing, it can transform learning in Indian rural classrooms.

The magical mix of edtech and edge computing can significantly improve classroom learning in several ways. Firstly, it makes world-class lessons accessible to students from around the country. Lastly, edge computing can power learning systems designed to enhance performance like machine learning and artificial intelligence. These systems can react based on inputs from students, adjusting prompts and learning to reflect their learning style.



According to Harshawardhan Sabale, Managing Director of Varanium Cloud Limited, edge computing has the potential to dramatically improve individual learning. "As technology continues to transform the way we learn, edge computing represents a new approach that has the potential to revolutionize classroom learning. By bringing computing power closer to the point of data collection and processing, edge computing enables real-time analysis of student performance, providing immediate feedback to both students and teachers. This can enable teachers to tailor their lessons to individual student needs and ensuring that every student receives the support they need to excel. Facilitating the development of new learning tools and applications that can be delivered directly to students' devices, this presents us with the opportunity to transform the way we empower the next generation of students to reach their full potential."



Edge computing enables a layer of interaction with screens and augmented and virtual reality labs, replacing traditional textbooks and blackboards. This fosters deeper understanding and retention among students as they are immersed in the worlds they are learning about. Machine learning can support online classes to fill in learning gaps and suggest appropriate lessons that are tailored to the students' needs.

