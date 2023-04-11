Edifier enters the Indian market; launches its hi-tech wireless headphones and earbuds through Nikita Distributors

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Edifier, a Beijing-based company that specialises in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions has announced its arrival in the Indian market by launching a range of wireless headphones and earbuds through Nikita Distributors. These next-generation headphones and earbuds are made to deliver a personalised and comfortable experience, the elements that Edifier has kept at the core of its development process.

Edifier's newest wireless headphones and earbuds are ideal for users who want to switch to a truly wireless experience and enjoy music of even better quality. With unique sound customisation, a compact design, easy-to-use Bluetooth pairing, long-lasting battery life and active noise cancellation technology, users can now take their music anywhere anytime. The headphones and earbuds are available through www.Edifierindia.com, various e-commerce websites as well as sports channels and priced between the ranges of Rs 4,990 to Rs 34,990.

Edifier's X3s True Wireless Stereo Earbuds are the lowest-priced product in the range (Rs 4,990) that comes with Qualcomm TrueWireless Mirroring technology which supports dynamic and seamless bud-to-bud role swapping. Complete with Bluetooth V5.2, Qualcomm cVc 8.0 technology, IP55-rated dust and water resistance for outdoor scenarios, touch control supports music/call/volume adjustment and optimised cVc8.0 noise-cancelling technology, the X3s is the perfect companion for people on the go. It weighs only 44g and comes with a mini-size charging case that easily fits in the pocket to carry everywhere. A single charge can give up to 8 hours of playback time. It comes in two colours: black and white.



The Edifier NeoBuds Pro Hi-Res Bluetooth Earbuds and Edifier TWS1 Pro True Wireless Stereo Earbuds are perfect for individuals looking for reasonably priced earbuds that do not compromise on quality. Priced at Rs 5,990, the Edifier TWS1 Pro True Wireless Stereo Earbuds feature Qualcomm's second-generation aptX adaptive technology that combines aptX high-definition audio and aptX low latency. This technology dynamically switches to the best option depending on different scenarios. Additionally, they have cVc8.0 noise cancellation technology, Bluetooth V5.2, IP65 Waterproof, and fast charging capabilities that reduce charging time by more than 50% to achieve a full charge within 40 minutes. A single charge provides 12 hours of playback time, which is a 50% increase compared to the previous generation. The charging case extends the playback time to 42 hours. On the other hand, the Edifier NeoBuds Pro Hi-Res Bluetooth Earbuds, priced at Rs 12,990, leverage digital Active Crossover technology to distribute the sound signal. Bi-amping drives the deep lows of the dynamic driver and pure highs of the Knowles balanced armature independently, resulting in a richer, more defined sound performance. With Active Noise Cancellation of up to 42dB, superb call quality, IP54-rated dust and water resistance, and LHDC and LDAC audio decoding, the NeoBuds deliver every detail with remarkable richness and purity.

Edifier's premium offering, the STAX SPIRIT S3, is a high-end Hi-Fi headphone designed with audiophiles in mind. It is the flagship product of their new STAX SPIRIT line, which puts a strong emphasis on delivering absolute audio fidelity for Hi-Fi enthusiasts, music lovers, musicians, and producers alike. The STAX SPIRIT S3 sets a high technical benchmark by utilizing finely-tuned planar technology. This innovative technology combines the benefits of both Dynamic and Electrostatic Drivers to achieve exceptional sound quality, including detailed lower frequencies and clearer, more consistent high-frequency performance. The S3 incorporates a range of cutting-edge features, including Snapdragon audio technology, three patented planar driver solutions, Hi-Res Audio technology, and innovative acoustic-friendly materials, to provide a truly unforgettable, lossless and low-distortion audio experience. At just around 329g in total weight, the S3 headphones are significantly lighter than traditional planar headphones and feature a carbon fibre casing that ensures both comfort and extended durability. The headphones also come equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology. Additionally, the S3 boasts a high-capacity lithium battery that provides up to 80 hours of battery life.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our cutting-edge wireless headphones and earbuds in the Indian market. With over 20 years of experience in developing and implementing audio technology, Edifier has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. The company has also made significant strides in international markets, having registered trademarks in over 80 countries and regions, including Germany, France, Italy, the USA, Canada, Japan, Australia, and Mexico. We are confident that our audio products will exceed the expectations of our discerning customers, offering unparalleled innovation, exceptional quality, uncompromising safety, and outstanding sound performance. We are excited to introduce our brand to the Indian market and look forward to providing music enthusiasts with a truly memorable listening experience," said Raman Agrawal, Partner, Nikita Distributor.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

