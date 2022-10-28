EdTech Start-up, GradClinic plans to train students at the College level

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 28 (ANI/PNN): GradClinic, as a part of its Uni-Connect, is currently partnering with colleges in Karnataka to provide necessary training to the students at the college level and make them job ready before their graduation. This pilot is only for one batch of students from different colleges who will be trained in various industry-relevant skills and study the positive outcomes of the project. Once the pilot is successful, they wish to replicate it in different parts of the country.

GradClinic (www.gradclinic.com) has been a major EdTech company that supports medical students with different Certification courses and CMEs. GradClinic was an active partner in Apollo Medskills& Health Education England's Global Learners Program and currently officially presenting various Health Education England courses and Royal College Courses in India.

Top courses at GradClinic include Radiology Program (R-ITI), Learning Anaesthesia (e-LA), Dermatology, Radiotherapy, Ophthalmology, Child Health, GP Course, Surgery, Dentistry, Foetal Monitoring, Renal Medicine, and Sexual & Reproductive Health.





GradClinic has been conducting various career support sessions, Continuous Medical Education (CMEs) and Continuous Dental Education (CDEs) events in Bangalore and TASK (Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge) since 2016. Seeing the demand and the skill gap in the biotech and life sciences market, GradClinic has started a new Uni-Connect program with an aim to provide affordable tailored training services to Medical, Pharma and Biotech students at the university/college level.

GradClinic will train students in Analytics Programming, Medical Coding, Clinical Data Analysis, Pharmacovigilance, Clinical Research, Research Methodology, Formulation, Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance, Pharmaceutical Analysis, Quality Control and more. It will give necessary skills and understanding to choose the right career after they graduate from college.

Universities or colleges that wish to participate can always reach out to GradClinic'sUni-Connect Team or email: Support@gradclinic.com.

