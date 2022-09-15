EdTech startup i30 launches BlendEd 2.0 by partnering with local coaching centres to boost market presence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI/PNN): Vivek Anand Oberoi-backed EdTech startup, iScholar Knowledge Services Pvt Ltd, has recently announced BlendEd 2.0 - a booster blend of diverse curriculum delivered through digital technology in partnership with coaching centres with a strong local physical presence across North India. In a bid to revive these centres from the aftermath of the pandemic, the company's coaching arm - i30 Learning Centre, will empower these partners in a JV-based model that provides an exclusive phygital learning experience by star faculty.

To mark this new collaboration, actor, philanthropist & entrepreneur, Vivek Anand Oberoi shared, "Through i30 Learning Centres, we are steadily bridging the gap in accessing quality education between Bharat and India. With this JV-based edition, we aim to reach students in the remotest parts of the country by maximizing the potential of the local coaching centres and giving them the opportunity to leverage technology to deliver quality education. To top this, I am super stoked to have industry veteran Mr. Mahesh Shetty of Mahesh Tutorials join the i30 family to add impetus to this growth phase."

By associating with at least 300-400 learning centres by FY24, India's top blended learning centre is set to pave a new road with phygital learning that brings quality education to all. Marking the occasion, Col. (retd.) RP Nadella said, "With this edition, we are rapidly penetrating the market to consolidate our national presence while being vocal for local. This collaboration will make these centres future ready and provide access to quality education to more aspiring students."

iScholar Knowledge Services Pvt Ltd, a Bangalore-based EdTech company is a pioneer in Blended Learning Model. i30 Learning Centre has built digital learning solutions to transform learning delivery, improve outcomes and provide productivity tools using PC, tablets and mobile phones for 24x7 access to learning content for students. The company has developed a Learning Management System, Content Management System, and web-based and Android-based learning solutions to meet the needs of schools and students. The first to introduce blended learning training programs in India in the name of i30 Learning Centres, it now operates in more than 18 states and now has achieved the milestone of opening the 100th Centre here in Faridabad recently. The brand also plans to foray into the UAE market soon.

IKSPL is founded by Col (Retd) Rajendra Prasad Nadella and is partnered by leading celebrity, entrepreneur and philanthropist Vivek Anand Oberoi amongst its leadership team. i30 Learning Centre is associated with the best of the teachers to bring high-quality education to every nook and corner of the country. Their state-of-the-art blended learning leverages the use of cutting-edge technology without compromising on the values of the Indian educational system and provides a two-way interactive and highly engaging learning environment for the students.



Website: www.i30success.com

Col (Retd.) Rajendra Prasad Nadella - MD and CEO

Col (Retd.) Rajendra Prasad rendered 16 years of exemplary service to the nation as an officer in the Indian Army. His service included multiple tenures in counter-terrorism Operations in North East and Kashmir. He also served a tenure in the elite National Security Guards (NSG). He was awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card for Gallantry during counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir valley. For the last decade, Rajendra has been involved in the education and training industry. He is leading the initiative to establish the i30 Learning Centre with a view to reaching out to a much larger base of students including those in remote corners of this country with a vision to provide "Quality education for all". He's driven by a passion to empower students from rural backgrounds and those who are financially challenged. He understands the need to democratize quality education and intends to achieve that by addressing the gaps in accessibility and affordability by leveraging technology.

Vivek Anand Oberoi- Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer

Vivek Anand Oberoi, is a celebrated film star, philanthropist par excellence and an astute business leader. He partners with sustainable social impact initiatives. He believes i30 Learning Centre has the power to change the lives of lakhs of students for the better. He's very involved with the operations and growth plans of IKSPL and lends his global experience to the brand.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

