EduBridge CEO, Girish Singhania felicitated at Times 40 Under 40

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 28 (ANI/PNN): The Times 40 Under 40 honored the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the prestigious Hotel Four Season Embassy One in Bengaluru on March 24th, 2023.

Girish Singhania, Founder & CEO of EduBridge, felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Speaking after being felicitated, Girish responded, "I am stoked about winning the Times 40-under-40 award! It is a huge milestone, and this win is for every aspiring youth chartering their career paths in the workforce and making waves in their respective professions. This win sets a precedence for our skilled Gen-next learners, who have the opportunity to hone their skills and make a difference in society. Thank you for this recognition Times Group!"

When Lehman Brothers declared bankruptcy in 2008, India was on the brink of an economic meltdown. As India resurrected from the tension, it was evident that the growing youth population was the country's advantage.

At this same time, Girish Singhania, Founder & CEO, EduBridge Learning Pvt. Ltd., one of India's largest workforce development platforms, realised a huge gap in the supply-demand ecosystem between corporates and youth. Youth in underserved pockets of India were languishing in a job famine, while corporates were unable to find youth with the right skillsets.



EduBridge was established in 2009, to enable youth to secure placements in prominent multinationals and accelerate their career paths. Youth were delivered to a future-forward domain and provided soft skills and insights in technical and non-technical aspects, equipping them with the required professional edge to secure successful placement.

13+ years later today, EduBridge's young learners are paid salaries that uplift household incomes by 50%-100% and help families rise well above the poverty line. These youth emerge as role models, encouraging other young learners to take skilling initiatives to uplift career prospects. EduBridge has forged partnerships with 500+ corporates, recruiters and 120+ institutions and agencies across India, trained over 200,000 youth and ensured a conclusive career path for over 150,000 individuals in the current employability backdrop in India.

Girish Singhania, an IIM graduate, conceptualized EduBridge after working with prominent corporates like Proctor & Gamble and Edelweiss. Working at the grass root level, Girish learned that the employability of youth residing in underserved pockets was imperative for the greater good of the nation. While most learners had taken advantage of government education grants to qualifying for jobs, they lacked soft skills that would bring them to par with professionals in metros.

Girish Singhania invested in a dint of hard work, patience and perseverance to help EduBridge emerge as an exemplary workforce development platform, enabling the youth to shine. The learning platform today caters to over 50,000 youth annually and offers amazing products & services including No-Cost EMI & Learn and Earn options, Secure Your Salary, etc. "Being an entrepreneur runs in my genes. I firmly believe that we are living in an era of golden opportunities. We need to leverage these opportunities advantageously to transform the economy and cross the USD 1 trillion mark. I am glad we are able to build a winning combination for all stakeholders in the education industry," he says.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

