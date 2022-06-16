EduMirror conducts Top Futuristic Schools and Educators of 2022

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI/SRV): EduMirror - An International Education Magazine has conducted the "TOP FUTURISTIC SCHOOLS & EDUCATORS OF 2022" Event on May 15, 2022, and released the list of winners across the globe who are putting their commendable efforts in the direction of upliftment of the Education System in their respective countries.

EduMirror's main agenda is to cater for the Global Community of Educators, Schools & the Students to recognize their immense efforts in the field of Ed-Tech, Artificial Intelligence, Leadership, IQ-EQ & various techniques that ensure the Holistic Development of children and give discrete solutions for the betterment of Education Standards in their respective countries.

EduMirror has collaborated with various Educational Platforms Worldwide to Promote and Facilitate the Educators & Educational Institutes in various countries across the Globe for which it is conducting various events every month and covering all those educators and institutes who are reshaping the meaning of Education through Technology, Invention & their Best Efforts.



LIST OF TOP FUTURISTIC SCHOOLS/EDUCATORS of 2022:

1. NEW LEARNING LADDERS INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL from BENGALURU, KARNATAKA headed by Principal Ratula Saha.

2. VIDYALAYA NO.1 BEG & C ROORKEE FROM UTTRAKHAND headed by Principal - VIPIN KUMAR TYAGI

3. SHARADA PUBLIC SCHOOL, UTTAR PRADESH, Principal - Dr Nitin Kumar Sharma

4. Kamala Saklecha Gyan Mandir, Madhya Pradesh - Chairman Sharad Sakelcha

5. Sunbeam School Varuna, Uttar Pradesh headed by Principal - Dr Anupama Mishra

6. ALPHORES SWARNLEELA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, MAHARASHTRA - Chairman DR. V NARENDER REDDY

7. Vidyalankar's PODAR LEARN SCHOOL, MAHARASHTRA -President - Sharad Maind, Vice-President: Sh. Santosh Agrawal, Principal ANUPAMA BHAT DESHMUKH

8. DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL, KALYANPUR, KANPUR, UP - Principal Archana Nigam

9. The Shri Ram Universal School, Jammu, J&K- Principal Rajni Gupta

10. GOLDCREST SCHOOL, TELANGANA - Principal SUNAINA PRAKASH

11. SRI KRISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, TAMIL NADU - Principal DR.R.KRISHNAMOORTHY

12. Prakash Vidyalaya, Odisha - Principal Narayan Nisonko

13. Billabong International School, Uttar Pradesh - Chairperson Priti Aggarwal

14. LITTLE FLOWERS PUBLIC SR. SEC. SCHOOL, DELHI - Neeta Dua

15. Delhi Public School, Lagma, Bihar - Principal Badal Singh

16. GYAN GANGA INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY, MADHYA PRADESH - Chairman VINY RAJ MODI

17. Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib International School - Chairperson S. Tarsem Singh

18. Sloka International School, Telangana - Principal Bitla Srinivas Reddy

19. Hasti Public School & Jr. College, Dondaicha, Maharashtra - Chairman KAILAS JAIN

20. Dhaniram Memorial Public School, Korba, Chhattisgarh - BISHWAJIT RATHA



21. Lucent Global School, Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir - Principal Altaf Gado

22. ALPHORES E-TECHNO SCHOOL, Karim Nagar, Telangana - Chairman Dr V. Narender Reddy

23. Delhi Public School, Ajmer, Rajasthan - Bhanu Pratap Pant

24. Asian International School, Howrah, West Bengal - Principal - Vijaylakshmi Kumar

25. Seedling Model School, Udaypur, Rajasthan - Director Hardeep Bakshi

List of EDUCATORS: The Glorious Educators who came under the Top Futuristic Educators of India are mentioned below:

1. Dr Priti Shrimal, Gujarat

2. Dr Jaykumar Anantbhai Vashi, Gujarat

3. Prof. Ranjana Jha, Delhi

4. Gaurav Sharma, Madhya Pradesh

5. Lakshmi Annapurna, Hyderabad

6. Ravneet Kaur, Punjab

7. Susanta Kumar Sarangi, Maharashtra

8. Dr Alok Satsangi, West Bengal

9. Dr V Narender Reddy, Telangana

10. Kailas Kantilalji Jain, Maharashtra

11. Santhi Saravanan, Kerala

12. Agatha Sushila Anthony Dias, Maharashtra

13. Sanjay Sonar, Maharashtra

14. Archana Dhillon, Himachal Pradesh

15. Parveen Villa, Rajasthan

EduMirror Magazine is releasing individual Editions every Month that will come up with immense knowledge and Coverage of the crucial topics in the Education Sector from various Educators & Countries.

To register a school/educational institute - https://forms.gle/BHiXBJvYFuo5GehF6 and to register an individual - https://forms.gle/RuFSvLtMfSXEThPK8.

EduMirror Salutes all the Educators and Institutions worldwide who are putting the hardcore efforts to make the Education, A Process of Holistic Development for children across the globe and connecting the Educators from various countries to make the Education community strong enough to have the Knowledge & Experience Exchange Programs across the nations. EduMirror is powered by the Esteem International Ranking Pvt. Ltd.

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

