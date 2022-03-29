Edurup is unveiling trending software courses starting at just Rs. 9,999

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI/SRV): Edurup, an ed-tech platform, is providing trending Master's programs for students, job seekers and working professionals.

The online learning platform provides courses curated by leading experts to make you industry ready and upskilled. Their presence in online education for the past five years have proved to be a productive venture toward delivering a modern, yet power ahead future for all students.

"We are working towards bringing a change in the overall teaching and learning experience by creating a globally accessible job oriented ed-tech platform," says Neelam Rupesh, Founder. Edurup with its unique teaching techniques and diverse and inclusive curriculum eliminates outdated learning experiences.

"The engaging platform offers Master Certification Programs in Digital Marketing, Data Science, Full Stack and UX/UI. These hi-tech programs by Edurup are quite affordable starting at Rs. 9,999 which makes them widely accessible," says Neelam Rupesh Founder of Edurup.in.



The new and improvised platform supports the students with one-on-one mentorship with the prospect of teaching the most in-demand skills with utmost dedication. The interactive sessions with their mentors enable the students to work more efficiently on their real-time projects and enhance the learning experience throughout the course.

The start-up is also looking to raise funding and is in the process of talking to investors. "The funding will be used in technology as well as on getting more Faculty on-board to improve our Programs," adds Rupesh.

Edurup paves the way for anyone with a dream of becoming a software developer. It is structured in such a way to make pupils ready for fast-growing and changing industry trends. They have announced the opening of admissions for 2022 and anyone with an aptitude for IT programs may find their way towards their dream career with Edurup.

Interested candidates can register on the website for enrolling by heading on to - http://edurup.in.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

