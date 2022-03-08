EduThrill announces partnership with Zoho.

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/PR Newswire): EduThrill, a leading provider of AI-driven scalable and customizable gamified assessment and learning solutions, announced today that it has partnered with Zoho Recruit, a cloud-based applicant tracking system.

The EduThrill suite of solutions is integrated with Zoho Recruit, enabling corporates to assess and shortlist the best candidates. Key benefits include 2-minute on-the-fly customizable gamified assessments per JD, AI/ML-powered proctoring, job-relevant coding questions, and in-depth SWOT and comparative analysis.

"We are excited to partner with Zoho, and through our partnership, we will aid recruiters across the globe with our advanced multi-format gamified assessments. In the post-pandemic world, with all processes working in remote or hybrid mode, this would help companies achieve over 50 per cent savings in effort and costs in the overall hiring process," said Amit Arora, founder and CEO of EduThrill.



"Every day, we strive to make the work of recruiters easy. Our partnership with Eduthrill is a step in that direction. This integration will allow recruiters to send out assessment tests to their candidates no matter which stage they are in and receive status reports, all from a single system. Digitizing and automating the evaluation process makes recruiters more efficient," said Kothandaraman Shanmugam, Director of Product Management, Zoho Recruit.

EduThrill, an Accolite Digital company, is a leading provider of AI-driven, scalable, and gamified "Hire to Retire" solutions for leading Corporates and Institutes. On the hiring front, EduThrill offers branding, sourcing, and filtering of candidates. On the L&D front, EduThrill's multi-lingual solution enables training of vast, geographically dispersed workforces even in the remotest of areas on desktop or mobile devices. Built for scale, EduThrill has helped millions of proctored assessments, asynchronous interviews, and trainings. EduThrill has also been recognized as the Top 10 Recruitment Management Software by ERP Insights. For more information, visit: www.eduthrill.com

With 50-plus apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting, and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies. Zoho is privately held and profitable, with more than 10,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with international headquarters in Chennai, India. For more information, visit www.zoho.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1760712/EduThrill_and_Zoho_Logo.jpg

