Eduvanz onboards Industry Senior - Loveleen Sahrawat, as Chief Marketing Officer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI/PNN): Eduvanz, a fintech NBFC, provides low-cost EMI loans to learners for all their needs.

The company recently made prominent changes in its leadership roles and welcomed Loveleen Sahrawat as the new Chief Marketing Officer.

Loveleen Sahrawat comes with a rich and extensive experience of 26 years in advertising, marketing and digital. At Eduvanz she will be directly responsible for marketing, digital business, customer advocacy and consumer insights as well as growing the company's brand equity.

"We are thrilled to welcome Loveleen to the Eduvanz family! With an in-depth understanding of the Indian finance & education sectors, I'm sure she will be the perfect fit for our team of talented CXOs.", says Varun Chopra, CEO & Co-Founder of Eduvanz.



"Loveleen's expertise in advertising and passion for growing brands into market leaders will help shape the future of our company.", says Raheel Shah, Cofounder & CBO, Eduvanz.

Loveleen has been instrumental in building multiple multinational and Indian brands across categories including FMCG, Telecom, Aviation, Finance, Automobile, Publication, Health & Wellness and Tourism. Her last role was as at Aditya Birla Capital where she was Head of Brand, Digital Business and Customer Advocacy. Loveleen is passionate about her new role and excited to lead a brilliant team at Eduvanz.

"Eduvanz is a collective of extremely talented people who want to change the world. The leadership is brave and visionary, and I couldn't be more thrilled to be part of this young and dynamic culture. In my role as CMO I hope to lead the organization into new frontiers of Digital and Marketing in this ever-changing world that is constantly brimming with new opportunities. There are few categories today that are as exciting as fintech and I am so eager to work with the young talent here, to guide them and learn from them!" says Loveleen.

Eduvanz aims to create a first of its kind learner's ecosystem and consolidate its position as a leader. The company has disbursed over 150,000 loans to learners across the country and doubled its credit disbursal by 337 crores compared to 195 in FY21. In August 2022, the company was awarded the Best Fintech Company in Education at BW Businessworld Awards 2022.

