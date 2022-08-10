Edvoy CEO, Sadiq Basha, named Visionary Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 by WPI

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sadiq Basha, the CEO and founder of Edvoy - a tech platform supporting and enabling international study, has been named Visionary Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 by White Page International (WPI).

Edvoy launched in 2019.

As an international student himself, Sadiq completed his Masters' degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Greenwich, London UK in 2022. His passion in business was borne out of the need for honest advice for international students to help them achieve the right educational pathway.

Edvoy was established to centralise information for students so they are empowered to make the best possible decisions about their future, and to make their application process unified and smooth. Edvoy is a one-stop platform, and a trusted study and travel guide, for students worldwide.

Edvoy was built in collaboration with IEC Abroad, established by Sadiq in 2006, as a world-class provider of international student recruitment services. Today, Edvoy and IEC Abroad are highly successful global companies with offices in UK, India, Thailand, Nepal, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia,

In 2010, Sadiq set up his own institution - New College Group (NCG), formerly known as New College Manchester. NCG provides high-quality English Language courses and bespoke programmes from Manchester and Liverpool in the UK and Dublin, Ireland.

In 2018, he set up ZUDO Innovations, a product development and services company which specialises in building and developing software and web applications for various industries such as cyber security and CRM softwares. ZUDO Innovations headquarters operates from Chennai, India.



Sadiq Basha, CEO and Founder, Edvoy said, "I'm incredibly proud to be recognised as Visionary Entrepreneur of the Year by WPI; it's also testimony to the hard work of the team at Edvoy. It's always been Edvoy's purpose to support the realisation of students' study abroad dreams. Everyone deserves an education and it will continue to be our role to achieve that with them. "

Edvoy is a one-stop digital platform that supports overseas applicants in their entire study-abroad journey. Borne from the success of IEC Abroad, we have been providing excellence in global education support since 2007.

IEC Abroad serviced thousands of students worldwide with tailored advice to help them realize their academic ambitions; Edvoy continues this legacy, digitally. Headquartered in Manchester, UK and with a presence globally. Our team is 300+ strong.



Our Mission

We want to simplify the world of education through technology. We're empowering students to make more informed decisions as they forge their educational paths.

Our Vision

We believe everyone has the right to an education. Our technology connects prospective students and education providers through impartial advice. Through innovation, we will make education global.

