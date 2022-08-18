Edvoy continues to expand: new office opening in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): Edvoy, a tech platform supporting and enabling international study abroad education, expands its presence in Hyderabad with new offices to accommodate its continued growth.

The new office inauguration was done by Naveen Mittal (IAS), Commissioner, Collegiate Education & Technical Education at Government of Telangana.

Previously operating as IEC Abroad, Edvoy focused on using technology to simplify students' study abroad ambitions in 2019. The growth which the company has experienced has reinforced the importance of the Indian market. The office move demonstrates Edvoy's commitment to local teams empowering and achieving success for Indian students. Previously located in Somajiguda, the new office will be in Panjagutta, Hyderabad.

Edvoy's leaders for the region were also in attendance. This included Thameem Basha, Managing Director; Syed Shabir, CTO and Co-founder; Firoz Sadik Sait, Vice President South Asia; Sree Vidhya, Regional Head South and West India (B2C); Honey Dev, People Senior Manager.

The new office will be on the 3rd floor, SB Towers above Bata showroom, Panjagutta, Hyderabad 500082 . Office hours are Monday-Saturday, 10:30am - 7:00pm.

Sadiq Basha, CEO and Founder, Edvoy :

"I'm incredibly proud that we're growing so strongly in India. Edvoy's core belief is that everyone has a right to an education. Giving students honest advice to achieve their ambitions is at the heart of everything we do. Our new office launch is a testimony to the study abroad ambitions of Indian students. We will continue to rise to their challenge of personal support and guidance; delivering the best experience and outcome so they are happy and fulfilled in their future lives."



Syed Shabir, CTO and Co-founder, Edvoy:



"The opening of Edvoy's new offices in Hyderabad is an important step in realizing our ambition to support even more Indian students in achieving their study abroad ambitions. We're proud of our growth in India, and even more proud of the students we are enabling. We have a fantastic team and look forward to welcoming more people to the Edvoy family over the coming months to support even more students."

The grand opening was attended by Kriish Ch, President IKON Foundation, Krishna Chaitanya Pallempati, Principal Director & Founder of IBMR Business School, Preetham Nalam, Industrialist & Leena Canjivaram co-Founder Intellixaa and Sourabh Upadhyay, Founder - Braincode.

Edvoy is a one-stop digital platform that supports overseas applicants in their entire study-abroad journey. Borne from the success of IEC Abroad, we have been providing excellence in global education support since 2007. IEC Abroad serviced thousands of students worldwide with tailored advice to help them realize their academic ambitions; Edvoy continues this legacy, digitally. Headquartered in Manchester, UK and with a presence globally. Our team is 300+ strong.

Our Mission

We want to simplify the world of education through technology. We're empowering students to make more informed decisions as they forge their educational paths.

Our Vision

We believe everyone has the right to an education. Our technology connects prospective students and education providers through impartial advice. Through innovation, we will make education global.

Contacts: Syed Humam Ali | E-mail: humam@edvoy.com |contact number: (+91) 9560209970

