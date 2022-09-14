Edvoy holds University of Roehampton 'meet-and-greet' for students in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Edvoy, a tech platform supporting and enabling international study abroad with its network, had held an event for students and introducers with the University of Roehampton. The event took place on September 3, 2022 in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The event was led by Firoz Sait, VP South Asia at Edvoy. He welcomed Vidhi Mistry Head of Operations - International, University of Roehampton. Based in London, the University of Roehampton is a true international community. It prides itself on its diversity with students from over 140 countries.

Mistry initially spoke with prospective students, doing on-the-spot assessments in a seminar, then spoke with introducers in the region.

The event was also attended by dignitaries Bishnu Hari Pandey, Immediate Past President of the Educational Consultancy Association of Nepal (ECAN), Deepak Raj Bhusal, General Secretary ECAN and Sunil Regmi, CEO Orbit MBB, the valued partner for the British Council in Nepal. From Edvoy, attendees also included Philip DC, Country Director Edvoy Nepal, Sunil Kumar, Manager Nepal.

Firoz Sait, VP South Asia, Edvoy

"Edvoy prides itself in connecting students with top global universities. We give them the opportunity to hear directly about entry requirements and ask questions to see if the university is the best fit for them. Transparency and trust is the foundation of our close relationship with university partners. We understand the decision international students are making, is life changing."

Vidhi Mistry, Head of Operations - International, University of Roehampton

"We cherish our partnership with Edvoy and are excited by the strategic relationship with them in Nepal. We are confident Edvoy's immense network will help us support students achieve their study abroad ambitions."



Edvoy is a one-stop digital platform that supports overseas applicants in their entire study-abroad journey. Borne from the success of IEC Abroad, we have been providing excellence in global education support since 2007. IEC Abroad serviced thousands of students worldwide with tailored advice to help them realise their academic ambitions; Edvoy continues this legacy, digitally. Headquartered in Manchester, UK and with a presence globally. Our team is 300+ strong.

Our Mission



We want to simplify the world of education through technology. We're empowering students to make more informed decisions as they forge their educational paths.

Our Vision

We believe everyone has the right to an education. Our technology connects prospective students and education providers through impartial advice. Through innovation, we will make education global.

