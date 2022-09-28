Edvoy launches 'Refer a friend' programme as thank you to student advocates

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): International study abroad specialists, Edvoy, has launched a Refer a friend programme to their tech platform. Students who refer friends or family to the platform receive vouchers worth up to Rs 25,000 on the enrollment of their referral.

Edvoy has launched a Refer a friend feature on their study abroad platform for registered students. A unique link is generated for each account, which the logged-in student can copy and share with friends and family. Once the referral registers with Edvoy, they begin their own study abroad journey, supported by Edvoy counsellors. The referrer receives their reward once their friend enrols in a course through Edvoy. Vouchers are for online stores like Amazon.

The link can be found under the student referrer's profile; they can share their link with as many contacts as they like; there is no limit to rewards. They can access a dashboard that updates status of rewards, those redeemed and those pending. They also receive a notification when the vouchers are available.



Sadiq Basha, CEO and Founder, Edvoy:

"The students we work with and support, are our biggest advocates. They have experienced the care our counsellors give and feel confident in recommending Edvoy to their friends and family. We're incredibly grateful. Our new Refer a friend programme is a thank you from us to them, to show we recognise and appreciate their loyalty. Preparing to study abroad can be hard, Edvoy will do everything we can to support them in their journey. So, from now on, any referrals will receive vouchers. A little something that will, hopefully, help them on their path."

Edvoy is a one-stop digital platform that supports overseas applicants in their entire study-abroad journey. Borne from the success of IEC Abroad, we have been providing excellence in global education support since 2007. IEC Abroad serviced thousands of students worldwide with tailored advice to help them realize their academic ambitions; Edvoy continues this legacy, digitally. Headquartered in Manchester, UK and with a presence globally. Our team is 300+ strong.

Our Mission

We want to simplify the world of education through technology. We're empowering students to make more informed decisions as they forge their educational paths.



Our Vision

We believe everyone has the right to education. Our technology connects prospective students and education providers through impartial advice. Through innovation, we will make education global.

