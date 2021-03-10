EESL calls private players to boost adoption of energy efficient products, services

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has decided to empanel corporate sales agencies, dealers and retailers besides other demand aggregators to maximise the adoption of energy efficient products and services across the country.

The EESL is a joint venture of NTPC Ltd, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation and Power Grid Corporation under the Ministry of Power that seeks to unlock energy efficiency market estimated to be Rs 74,000 crore.

The EESL said it will follow a success fee model to boost sale of its various products and services.

"While there has been considerable uptake of energy efficient solutions facilitated by us, we now seek to further stimulate their adoption by involving private players in the energy efficiency journey," said Managing Director Rajat Sud.



"India has immense potential for adoption of energy efficient products and services. Our extensive catalogue of energy efficient solutions has been indispensable in mainstreaming energy efficiency and bringing consumers into the fold of sustainability," he said in a statement.

Animesh Mishra, Chief General Manager, said involving private players to bolster the sales and distribution chain has seen considerable success in an array of sectors.

"This approach can now potentially create a wider net for the distribution and adoption of energy efficiency solutions as well. I look forward to a fruitful engagement and partnership with the private sector," he said.

EESL has proposed the demand aggregation module for some of its key programmes like super-efficient airconditioner programme, retrofit of airconditioning to improve indoor air quality for safety and efficiency, unnat jyoti by affordable LEDs for all, national motor replacement programme and integrated energy efficiency services.

India has been focused on ramping up energy efficiency across industry sectors. The use of energy efficient solutions can reduce peak power demand and emissions considerably, and thus help the country in its climate action efforts. (ANI)

