EFFCO Finishes & Technologies Pvt. Ltd. bags the fastest growing Indian Company Excellence Award

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI/PNN): EFFCO Finishes & Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leading name in the surface finishing industry, has been nominated for the Fastest Growing Indian Company Excellence Award, Global Business Opportunities - Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Earlier, the company was awarded for Outstanding Contributions to National Development - Atmanirbhar Bharat by the All India Achievers Foundation, New Delhi. In addition, EFFCO has also been nominated for the Renault Nissan Open Innovation Challenge Award 2022.

Over the years, the company has witnessed exciting challenges and exceptional learning experiences. Moreover, the company completed a decade in the industry in 2018 with its headquarters, manufacturing unit, and R & D facility at Hinjewadi, Pune.

EFFCO, a registered MSME from Pune, is a key player in the surface finishing space that manufacturers Anti Corrosive Zinc Aluminium Flake Coatings as per ISO 10683/ASTMF1136 for Automobile, Railway, Telecom, Windmill, and a few other sectors under its brand name of 'ECOMET'. Co-founded by Kalyan Dhakane & his wife, Laxmi Dhakane, in 2008, the company shares a vision of reaching momentous heights in the global economy with its eco-friendly anti-corrosive and performance smart coating technologies and products.

The company has expertise in manufacturing eco-friendly and innovative corrosion protection technology to replace the polluted electroplating mechanism. It also provides turnkey solutions and technical expertise for the Zinc Aluminium Flake plant setup.



In addition, EFFCO specializes in Dip Spin Coating Plant and Equipment and organic top coats in various colours, making it a one-stop solution for the surface treatment industry.

Kalyan Dhakane shares 28 years of experience in the surface treatment space. His journey from farmer to a trader and then manufacturer has been a roller coaster ride.

Sharing his thoughts on the company's latest achievements, Kalyan Dhakane says, "The Indian surface treatment market is majorly driven by rapid technological advancements and increasing demand for automobiles. To cater to a larger section of the automotive industry and its related fastener industry, we moved into the automotive capital of India - Pune, in 2013. As a result, we are now dominating the Indian surface treatment market, starting with a small unit. Our latest achievements testify to our excellent work, and we hope to continue with our unrivalled growth."

EFFCO takes pride in its indigenously developed coating technologies. For example, its Corundum Zinc flake coatings are non-electrolytically applied coatings that provide best-in-class protection against corrosion. In addition, it sports a well-equipped in-house R & D center dedicated to strengthening its presence in the global Anti Corrosive and Zinc Aluminium Flake Coatings Industry.

In fact, in 2021, EFFCO Finishes & Technologies added another feather in its cap, adding a new product range to fulfil various industry needs and catering to 50+ national and international customers.

Recently, it has appointed ARAMFIX, an Amsterdam-based company, as a global business partner for its innovative products' sales, marketing, and distribution. Now, EFFCO is focused on taking its growth to the next level.

