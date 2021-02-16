EIILM-Kolkata organises Industry-Academia Interface Program 'Swadhyah Samkalpa'

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/Digpu): "Swadhyah is the intrinsic dimension of learning for the learners irrespective of their personal, social or behavioural identity. Individual hidden potential unfolds through the churning of the intrinsic spirit of the person. Swadhyah Samkalpa attempts to sensitize that dimension in the personality of the learners. This has a concept and a practice of longest duration of social, functional testing starting from the early Vedic period and almost closing towards the end of Harappan Civilization", said Prof (Dr) R P Banerjee, Chairman and Director, EIILM-Kolkata.

Swadhyah Samkalpa - A Promise to Self-Study, a unique initiative by EIILM-Kolkata, the outstanding Management Institute (EAST) by ABP News, was aimed to inculcate and instill academic excellence and competitiveness among the management students.

"Industry-Academia interface is one of the most important facets of the management education ecosystem" mentioned by S. K. Dutt, Sr. Advisor UN's UNCTAD EMPRETEC Program-India. According to him "This program provided a platform for the students to showcase their innovative business acumen and interact with the reputed and senior-most industry stalwarts from Indian Corporate Houses and MNCs of global repute."

A total of 27 teams of blooming managers from the specializations of Finance, Marketing & HR participated in this rigorous competition with their innovative ideas and in-depth research guided by the esteemed faculty members.

The entire program got radiance with the presence of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) across industries. The stalwarts were Mr. S. K. Dutt, Sr. Advisor UN's UNCTAD EMPRETEC PROGRAM-India, Sr. Advisor & Mentor - EIILM-Kolkata, Dr. Rima Ghose Chowdhury, Executive Vice President & CHRO, DATAMATICS, Ms. Rupa Sensharma, General Manager- Business Development, GSK Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Mainak Ranjan Chaki, Vice President- Human Resources, SKIPPER Ltd, Anirban Dutta Chowdhury, Director- Marketing Communications and Channel Strategy, MERCK (MSD ASIA PACIFIC), Mr. Vikas Chadha, MD, Global Infosys Limited, Mr. Shrikrishna Bhave, Director, HR, Forbes and Co, Mr. Yashpal Gupta, MD & CEO, Repco Home Finance Ltd., Mr. Bhaskar Bhattacharya, Head HR- SWE Cluster, Hindalco Industries Ltd, Mr. Arnab Bagchi, AVP - Product Supply Planning, Appliance Div, Godrej & Boyce Mfg and Mr. Abhinav K. Jayaram, Vice President, Marketing, Vardhaman Textiles.



"The students of EIILM did full justice to the assignment given. The output was well researched; the choice of topics was quite diverse." expressed by Dr Rima Ghose Chowdhury from DATAMATICS. The SMEs were impressed by the maturity displayed in understanding while speaking on various relevant and challenging topics. The presentations were in the field of Digital Finance, Cause-related Marketing, ESG investment, 5G technology, E-commerce business in the COVID era through HR Lens, to name a few. "I would appreciate it if the presentation materials can be shared with me to upgrade the knowledge on some of the latest trends and developments," expressed by Ms. Rupa Sensharma of GSK Pharmaceuticals. According to S. K. Dutt, "The crowning glory came when several SMEs expressed their scope of learning from the presentations".

"It was a great opportunity to showcase our thoughts before the highly esteemed industry specialists as well as to learn from them. We are grateful to our college for such initiative of scholastic learning." - message from the winners' corner. Amidst the valuable insights, the three best presentations were selected by the Subject Matter Experts from each specialization. According to Abhinav Jayaram of Vardhaman Textiles "The interest reflected by the students will take the reputation of the institute to greater heights in the coming years."

To honour the efforts of the students and esteemed faculty members, the Institute, maintaining all COVID 19 protocols, had organized a Gala Award Ceremony on 12 February 2021. The dignitaries gathered at the Sky View Cafe of De Sovrani Hotel to applaud the winners and their efforts. Swapan Banerjee, the President, Bengal Olympic Association and Lucky Kulkarni, Country Head-Human Resources, Jeena & Co. also graced the occasion and appreciated such innovative initiatives of EIILM-KOLKATA.

Established in the year 1995, EIILM - Kolkata offers full-time regular UG, PG and PhD programs under UGC & AIU recognized State Govt. Universities across its 4 campuses. To sum up with the words of C&D Prof (Dr) R P Banerjee, "SWADHYAH SAMKALPA was an attempt to connect exteriorization view in learning, growth and development with the process of interiorization of individual learners to ultimately benefit the world."

