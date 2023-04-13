EIZO Corporation expands its global footprint; Forays in the Indian market

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): EIZO Corporation, a global leader in visual technology, launches its new subsidiary, EIZO Private Limited, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The establishment of this wholly-owned subsidiary marks EIZO's 11th overseas sales office and solidifies its position as a leading global provider of high-end visual solutions.

EIZO has been present in India for 17 years, engaging with customers through distributorship. With the establishment of its own subsidiary, EIZO can now invest in corporate resources and implement flexible sales measures in response to the needs of the market. EIZO is looking for 300 per cent growth and expansion in the Indian Market.

EIZO Private Limited commenced its operations in India in the month of April 2023 and is focused on dilating its sales and marketing activities throughout the country. EIZO products are already sold in more than 120 countries, and the addition of India to its target regions reinforces EIZO's commitment to its customers and its global expansion strategy.

The subsidiary will allow EIZO to cultivate long-term relationships with customers in different verticals, such as Healthcare, Creative Work, Industrial, Air Traffic Control, Security and Surveillance.

Rohan Chahande, Managing Director of EIZO Private Limited, stated, "With economic growth and development in India expected to continue over the mid to long term, EIZO's decision to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in India will enable the company to actively invest in corporate resources and implement flexible sales measures to meet the needs of the Indian market. We are confident that EIZO can achieve long-term, sustainable growth by strengthening its business base with partners in India and neighbouring countries and seizing new business opportunities."

EIZO is also actively cultivating other verticals in India, such as Industrial and Air Traffic Control, by deeply investing in long-term relationships with customers, developing supply systems, and implementing initiatives that speak to the strengths of EIZO as a manufacturer, such as flexible customization and prompt support services.

Adding India to the scope of existing target regions of Japan, North America, Europe, and China, further strengthens EIZO's global structure and broadens its business opportunities with multi-national companies that are increasingly investing in the Indian market.



Masato Nakashima, Director of EIZO Private Limited, said, "We believe that our visual technologies can contribute to solving and improving India's challenges. One of our recent accomplishments was winning an Academy Award for Scientific and Technologies just a few weeks ago. This proves how high our technology can reach in various ways. We have the best technology, and we can apply it to each individual market as per their needs."

"We also believe that there are many similarities between Indian and Japanese people, such as honesty, respect, and passion. Although Japanese people may not be good at showing their passion, we are really passionate about our work. All the members of our team are passionate people, and we hope to have your support," he added further.

EIZO is committed to enriching people's professional and personal lives by offering total imaging solutions with a range of monitors, software, video capture, processing, and distribution solutions, cameras, and advanced integrated technologies. With R&D and manufacturing facilities in Japan, China, Germany, and the United States, EIZO is well-positioned to deliver high-quality products and services to customers worldwide.

The establishment of EIZO Private Limited in India is a testament to EIZO's dedication to its customers and its commitment to expanding its global footprint.

EIZO, which means "The Image" in Japanese, is a Visual Technology Company that develops and manufactures high-end visual solutions to enrich people in their professional and personal lives.

For more information, please visit: www.eizoglobal.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

