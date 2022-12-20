Elan Group announces a record-breaking sales of Rs 2500 crores from its residential project at Dwarka Expressway

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Elan Group, based in Gurugram, has announced a record-breaking sale of Rs 2500 crores for its recently launched residential project at 106, Dwarka Expressway. Elan Group has recently launched its first residential project, Elan - The Presidential, in Sector 106, Dwarka Expressway, Gurgaon. The super luxury project is Elan Group's first residential project after successfully developing various retail and commercial projects throughout Gurgaon.

Elan Group is investing approximately Rs 4,000 crore in the project's development and anticipates sales revenue of approximately Rs 10,000 crore. The project will span 30 acres and will have approximately 1800 super luxury residences (3, 4, 5 BHK, and Duplex Penthouses) priced between Rs 4 and Rs 12 crore. The project is scheduled to be launched in three phases, with the Elan Group launching 728 residencies in phase one.



Commenting on this Ravish Kapoor, Managing Director Elan Group shared, "Our luxury residential project 'The Presidential' has recorded massive sales of Rs 2500 crores in just 15 days of the launch. We are thankful to our Channel Partners and Patrons for such an overwhelming response."

Headquartered in Gurugram, Elan Group is one of the finest boutique real estate developers in the country. The group is committed to setting new benchmarks of excellence in the commercial real estate segment. The group's bespoke offerings are constantly redefining customer experiences with innovative and cutting-edge design and architecture, best-in-class amenities, and conveniences. Strategically located in Gurugram, the group's projects have been conceptualised on the "under one roof' concept and are poised to emerge as the one-stop destination for all retail and entertainment needs.

