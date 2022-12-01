Elan Group launches first super luxury residential project of Dwarka Expressway

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], December 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurgaon headquartered, Elan Group today announced the launch of its first residential project, Elan - 'The Presidential' at sector 106, Dwarka Expressway, Gurgaon.

The superluxury project will be the first residential project in Elan Group's portfolio after successfully developing retail and commercial projects across Gurgaon. Elan Group will invest approximately Rs 4,000 crores in developing the project and expects sales revenue of Rs 10,000 crores from it.

Spread across 30 acres, the project will have approx. 1800 superluxury residences (3, 4, 5 BHK and Duplex Penthouses) ranging from approximately Rs 4 - 12 crores. The project is planned to be developed in three phases out of which in phase one Elan Group has launched 728 residencies.

Commenting on the launch Ravish Kapoor, Managing Director of Elan Group, shared, "We are excited to enter the residential real estate segment with the launch of our superluxury project, Elan - 'The Presidential' located at the Dwarka Expressway. The project will be developed in three phases, and we are expecting a top line of Rs 10,000 crores from it. We are hopeful that our project will set new benchmarks in the super luxury segment in the NCR."



Elan Group at present has 12 retail and commercial projects across prime locations in Gurugram and New Delhi and a total saleable area of approximately 15 million sq. ft.

Earlier this year, in August, Elan Group received over USD 50 million (about Rs 425 crore) from PAG.

Headquartered in Gurugram, Elan Group is one of the finest real estate developers in the country. The group is committed to setting new benchmarks of excellence in the real estate segment.

The group's bespoke offerings are constantly redefining customer experiences with innovative and cutting-edge design and architecture, best-in-class amenities, and conveniences. Strategically located in Gurugram, the group's projects have been conceptualised on the 'under one roof' concept and are poised to emerge as the one-stop destination for all residential, retail, hospitality and entertainment needs.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

