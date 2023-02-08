ELCINA announces "12th SOURCE INDIA Summit" to create a robust buyer-seller roadmap for the manufacturing enterprises

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 8 (ANI/PNN): ELCINA, India's leading industry federation representing electronic and IT manufacturers, aims to support the value chain for Consumer Electronics, Telecom and IT enterprises, correlating their common interest with equipment, material and machinery producers for expansion of manufacturing, is delighted to announce that in association with the Government of Tamil Nadu, will host one of the largest Global exhibitions of the year - 12th SOURCE INDIA Summit is scheduled to take place on Feb 13-14 at Chennai Trade Centre, Chennai. SOURCE INDIA is a unique B2B platform created by the industry to accelerate the growth of Indian electronics hardware manufacturing.

The Summit aims to impart the importance and address challenges of the Indian Electronic and Semiconductor industry by empowering ESDM players and manufacturing enterprises for multi-fold growth on the remarkable stakeholder engagement front. The two days summit will discuss and deliberate upon the fast-changing aspects and challenges of the electronic industry and major industry stakeholders. The industry experts' insights will help enterprises revitalize and boost their business transformation journey. The event serves as a conference, mini-exhibition and platform for B2B buyer-seller meet.

On the event occasion, Sanjay Agarwal, President, ELCINA & MD, Globe Capacitors Pvt. Ltd., Faridabad, said, "India needs to strengthen its electronics ecosystem and reduce our current excessive dependence on imports. SOURCE INDIA is ELCINA's annual event for promoting sourcing and investments in the domestic electronics value chain. It focuses on strengthening local sourcing, value addition, and knowledge sharing while facilitating interaction for business development. It bridges the Demand-Supply gaps across the electronics industry value chain through one-on-one meetings between OEMs, ODMs, and EMS companies with manufacturers of components, parts, consumables, etc. It also opens a gateway to India by inviting global manufacturers & investors interested in the Indian market to enable JVs and partnerships. The Tamil Nadu Government has taken a number of steps to accelerate the growth of the electronic hardware manufacturing industry. These initiatives aim to increase Tamil Nadu's electronics industry output to USD 100 billion by 2025, to contribute 25 per cent of India's total electronic exports to the world by 2025, and to attract at least two major FAB investments to Tamil Nadu in the next three years. ELCINA appreciates these initiatives and would like to support the same through SOURCE INDIA".

Thiru S Krishnan, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries)- Government of Tamil Nadu, said, "The Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM industry) is a key driver of the Indian economy. SOURCE INDIA is one of the key events which addresses the requirements of the ESDM industry. I am happy that ELCINA has been organizing this event in Chennai since 2009, and the Government of Tamil Nadu has been supporting this event since its inception. With global companies leveraging the well-developed manufacturing system, Tamil Nadu has emerged as one of the major electronics hardware manufacturing and exporting states in the country and marching towards the US$ 100 Bn ESDM Sector. Tamil Nadu has increased the level of value addition that is done in the state and provides an excellent opportunity for investors to set up their manufacturing facilities here. We look forward to this industry gathering at SOURCE INDIA 2023."

"The Indian Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry offers a unique investment opportunity. With huge domestic demand, an accelerated pace of economic reforms, breakthroughs in energy transition, and rapid digital transformation, the long-term growth trajectory is clearly positive. The ESDM sector demonstrates the immense potential and is positioned to make a truly transformative impact on the world stage. Hence, industry events like SOURCE INDIA are essential for taking the Indian ESDM industry to the global stage of leadership. Wishing all the success for SOURCE INDIA 2023." --Thiru Hans Raj Verma, IAS, CMD, Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited. (TIIC)

India has a large domestic market, expertise, and export potential to become a significant manufacturing hub. Today, India stands at the cusp of a great opportunity to ignite the global electronic industry and prove its actual potential to the world by creating a robust business ecosystem, bringing global value chain investors to India, and becoming the leading exporter of electronics and semiconductors in the world. Introducing incentive schemes like PLI, SPECS and EMC will bring a resurgence in the manufacturing environment and create a competitive global ecosystem for India to capture the global market share. Low PC penetration may not justify this strategy for the electronics sector.

Some notable speakers at the Summit will be Thiru Hans Raj Verma, IAS, MD TIIC, Arun Roy, IAS, Secretary, MSME, Jayashree Muralidharan, IAS, Managing Director, TIDCO, Ms Pooja Kulkarni, IAS, Special Secretary Industries, Tamil Nadu, Sigy Thomas, IAS, MD, FaMe, Grace Pachua, IAS, ED FaMe and Vishnu Venugopalan, IAS, MD Guidance.



Source India 12th Summit aims to provide a platform for domestic manufacturers of raw materials, components and assemblies and showcase the country's capabilities to Buyers within and globally. Also, to create awareness and promote various Govt Schemes to boost investment in the ESDM Sector. Provide a comprehensive information source consolidated in one place, including details of all companies in India which are manufacturing components, parts, raw materials and providing EMS/PCBA services to the ESDM Sector. It will also include details of key global and domestic distributors of components in a separate vertical.

Tamil Nadu is one of the leading states in India for the electronics industry, and the state government has been proactive in promoting the growth of the industry. The state's Industry 4.0 policy for electronics aims to drive the growth of the industry and make Tamil Nadu a hub for advanced electronics manufacturing.

The policy focuses on several key areas, including Skilling and upgrading the workforce, Encouraging research and development, Fostering entrepreneurship, Promoting investment and Building infrastructure. Overall, the Industry 4.0 policy for electronics in Tamil Nadu aims to drive the growth of the electronics industry, create jobs, and make the state a hub for advanced electronics.

Electronic Industries Association of India was established in 1967 as the first industry association supporting electronics hardware when India's Electronics industry was still in its infancy. Since then, ELCINA has established itself as an interactive forum for electronics and IT manufacturers. ELCINA actively interacts with the government and advises it on policy and business environment issues. It networks with technical institutions and business support organizations in India and abroad to enable business expansion and information dissemination on technical developments. With greater liberalization, ELCINA's focus has shifted to professional and value-added services to the Electronics Community.

SOURCE INDIA was initiated by the Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA) in 2009 to accelerate the development of the Indian electronics supply chain. ELCINA recognizes that a strong supply chain is the backbone of any engineering manufacturing industry. The Indian market offers a great opportunity for the Electronics industry. SOURCE INDIA is a unique B2B platform which is created by the industry to accelerate the growth of Indian electronics hardware manufacturing. Source India consists of a Conference, Exhibition and Buyer Seller Meet and provides value to all Large, Medium and Small industries as a forum for interaction for business development. It highlights opportunities, and B2B Meetings, enabling the government to understand industry expectations, knowledge and information sharing, especially about supportive policies.

