ELECRAMA-2023 concludes with record Business Queries worth 10 Billion USD

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): ELECRAMA 2023 concluded on a high note with the generation of 10 billion USD business queries, 3,50,000 footfalls, and 1000+ exhibitors, including 700 buyers from 75+ countries and 300+ domestic buyers.

The biennial event got off to an electrifying start with a powerful speech from RK Singh, Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, Government of India. The energetic spirit of the event was carried forward by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, who was part of a special, engrossing session on Day 4.

Key dignitaries present during the five days were Jean-Paul Tricoire, Global CEO, Schneider Electric, Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries, Luc Remont, Global CEO, EDF France, Dr Steffen Koch, Minister - H.O.D, Germany, Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power, Alex Kamau Wachira Principal Secretary Min. of Energy, Kenya, Srikar Reddy, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairman CEA, Vishal Kapoor, CEO, EESL, Anil Rawal, MD & CEO, Intellismart, Vera Silva, Global CTO, GE, Robert H.K Demann, Head Operang Co., Siemens Smart Infra, Sonam Wangchuk, Innovator and Reformist and Amit Jain, CEO, Cardekho.com.

The five-day Showcase also hosted the 5th Reverse Buyers Sellers Meet (RBSM). In this edition of RBSM, the participants included 700 buyers from over 75 countries, representing government utilities, railways, traders, importers, EPC contractors, large OEMs, and manufacturers. Buyers from Africa, ASEAN, CIS, SAARC, Middle East, Europe, North East Asia and North America visited and had one-on-one meetings with exhibitors at ELECRAMA-2023. For the first time Buyers from Europe, North America and Far-East were present ELECRAMA for the RBSM meetings.

The event also featured the Domestic Buyers Sellers Meet (DBSM), which allowed for B2B meetings between Indian manufacturers and procurement heads representing 300+ officials from 90+ utilities and 35 non-utilities players from Railways, Defence, Metro, Smart Cities, large PSUs, e-mobility segments, MEPs, EPCs, to outline their procurement requirements. Nearly 500 engineers from utilities and non-utilities from the south, west, north, east, and north-east states took part in the DBSM meetings.

This year RBSM and DBSM witnessed 10000 pre-scheduled meetings through the App, 5000 on spot walk-in meetings and Lakhs more at exhibition stalls.

"ELECRAMA 2023 witnessed overwhelming response from our global partners not only restoring its faith on the Indian growth story but also giving a strong impetus to the local industry for being the leading powerhouse of the segment for the next decade. IEEMA signed seven MoUs with various International Association to strengthen its position in the global arena," said Mr Rohit Pathak, President, IEEMA.



"As expected we have generated a record-breaking business queries worth 10bn USD and this is a very positive sign for small to big players in the industry. Basically, this means there's more business for everyone across verticals of the electrical and electronic industry," said Mr Jitendra K Agarwal, Chairman, ELECRAMA 2023.

Charu Mathur, Director General, IEEMA, said, "Staying true to its theme 'Reimagine energy for a sustainable future', the 15th edition of ELECRAMA was truly diverse as it transcended beyond sectors in the power and electrical industry including renewables, automation, Railways & Defence and green hydrogen among others. Our main focus for this edition was on the improving visitor services for better experience we have introduced services like Smart App, Digital displays, Shuttle Services to name a few. As ELECRAMA 2023 comes to a close, we, at IEEMA, intend to return with a bigger and more impactful edition in 2025."

Among the many firsts, the 15th edition of ELECRAMA for the very first time, unveiled one-of-its-kind of Startup challenged Awards named as Electraverse sparks to recognise top 12 climate tech start-ups after rigorous screening of about 100 start-ups in the field of advanced electric mobility, future engines of decarbonisation and low carbon cooling. Out of the 12 applications which were invited to showcase their ideas and innovations at ELECRAMA 2023, esteemed jury selected the top three winners who received a lucrative cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 5 lakh respectively.

Another first was the signing of seven international MoUs with various Associations which can further strengthen IEEMA's position on the global arena. The MoUs were signed with Australia India Business Council, Institute of Management Consultants Bangladesh (IMCB), Vietnam Association for Supporting Industries (VASI), Vietnam Electronics Industries Association (VEIA), Zambia Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Bangladesh Electrical Cables Manufacturers Association (BECMA), Davao Chamber of Commerce and Industry, INC ( DCCCII ) and Indo Myanmar Chamber of Commerce.

The event also showcased a myriad of innovative, futuristic technologies covering the complete electricity ecosystem, from generation, transmission, and distribution to power electronics, renewables, e-mobility, automation, and power storage. These newly launched solutions powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain will take the power sector to the next level.

ELECRAMA is the flagship showcase of the Indian Electrical and Electronics Industry and the largest congregation of the power sector ecosystem in the world. ELECRAMA brings together the complete spectrum of solutions that power the planet from source to socket and everything in between. Featuring not just equipment and technology but peerless thought leadership platforms for everything electric, from technical conclaves to industry summits,

IEEMA is the apex association of manufacturers of electrical, industrial electronics, and allied equipment in India. Founded in 1948, IEEMA members contribute to more than 95 per cent of the power equipment installed in India. The Indian electrical equipment industry has a size of USD 50 billion with exports of USD 8.5 billion, and the power equipment share in the capital goods industry is about 50 per cent. IEEMA plays a crucial policy advocacy role with the government and its agencies. IEEMA evolves and operates an equitable and uniform PVC Clause, and due to its unbiased approach, IEEMA PVCs have gained recognition and credibility over the last three decades. IEEMA holds product-specific conferences, seminars, and large exhibitions like ELECRAMA, distribuELEC, and E3.

