Elle Fanning is the ambassador of FAME, Paco Rabanne's new feminine fragrance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Paco Rabanne is delighted to introduce Elle Fanning as the brand ambassador for its new feminine fragrance, FAME.

Playful. Sensual. Empowered. Irresistibly Parisian. She's an icon. She's a star. She's FAME, the covetable new feminine fragrance by Paco Rabanne. A future classic, this 90 per cent of natural origin fragrance matches airy jasmine, succulent mango and addictive incense. Its ultra-desirable bottle reprises the brand's iconic chainmail dress. The quintessence of avant-garde luxury.

To bring FAME to life, Paco Rabanne has called on the American film and television star Elle Fanning as the ambassador of the new fragrance.

One of the most exciting young actors of her generation, Fanning has revealed the many facets of her persona in films such as Nicolas Winding Refn's The Neon Demon (2016), Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled (2017), and Max Minghella's Teen Spirit (2018). Already a seasoned actor at the age of 21, Fanning became the youngest Cannes Festival juror in history. More recently, she has starred in the Hulu drama miniseries The Girl from Plainville and in the Golden Globe-nominated series The Great, where she embodies one of the greatest female rulers in history: Empress Catherine II.

A true icon for today's fashion-forward, connected, ultra-creative young women, Elle Fanning joins a glamorous line of Paco Rabanne muses. Think Jane Fonda as Barbarella. Audrey Hepburn in Two for the Road. Brigitte Bardot in glittering chainmail. Francoise Hardy in a mini-dress assembled from gold plates inlaid with diamonds. A glittering legacy of avant-garde icons the playful, sensual star channels to perfection for Paco Rabanne.



"I am thrilled to be an ambassador of a brand as iconic as Paco Rabanne. I was completely taken by the concept, and felt like it was a perfect fit and really reflects my personality. Being part of this new chapter was an immediate yes!" expresses Elle Fanning.

"Multifaceted and multitalented, Elle Fanning couldn't be a better choice as the face of FAME," says, Paco Rabanne Vice President Jerome Leloup. "She embodies the very essence of Paco Rabanne's ultramodern femininity, and we are very happy to have her as the ambassador for our new fragrance."

FAME Eau de Parfum will be available as of October 1st, 2022, at Parcos Stores, parcos.com, and at all other leading retailers across India.

IN 1984, Hemansu Kotecha founded Baccarose and soon began making inroads into the burgeoning Indian beauty industry.

With an unparalleled understanding of local customer preferences and a prized operational nous, Baccarose today is a leader in the distribution of international luxury beauty brands in India.

The core mission & vision of the company is to be the leading authority in the Indian luxury Beauty market and undisputed partner-of-choice for leading international brands. To build the Luxury Beauty business in India, establish our partner luxury brands as preferred choices for consumers/retailers and bring an international shopping experience to consumers in India.

