Embark on an Odyssey of a Lifetime: BMW Motorrad Safari 2021 Edition Commences in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Motorrad India has kick-started its unique riding experience - BMW Motorrad Safari 2021 in India. Bringing out the essence of true exclusivity, the Motorrad Safari is designed only for BMW motorcycle owners in India and will offer the ultimate riding escapades on two wheels. 50+ curated riding experiences will be organized across the country offering participants a complete sense of exploration and adventure, with each ride exploring different destinations across the country.

The series started with the BMW Motorrad Desert Safari from 29-31 January 2021 exploring the trails of the great Indian Thar desert from Jaipur to Bikaner. Participants got the most out of this safari with enhancing their riding skills and the confidence that comes with such proven rider safari formats. The safari also included a training session from BMW Motorrad International Instructors Academy (IIA) certified trainer on fundamental techniques of off-road riding and to improve overall riding skills.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "At BMW Motorrad, we are passionate about helping BMW Motorrad owners to Make Life a Ride. Owning a BMW Motorrad bike opens a world of experiences for our customers to explore one's passion for travelling, discovering new terrains and enjoying a sense of freedom. Our aim is to continuously grow the BMW Motorrad community and riding culture here in India and the BMW Motorrad Safari will create outstanding moments, stories and journeys for everyone who is a part of it."

BMW Motorrad Safari is a tour-based concept for the adventure enthusiast. It not only promises loads of fun but is also helps participants learn new riding skills. It celebrates the freedom of riding and exploring new places along with like-minded individuals.

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the ultimate terrains, the hairpin bends, and even the long winding highways. The Safari's will operate for 2 to 5 days as a point-to-point tour. Riders will be expected to go at their own pace. Plus, they will also receive invaluable insights along the route. A fully equipped crew with service and medical support will ensure a hassle-free riding experience.

Highlights of the BMW Motorrad Safari 2021 -

* Ride with an exclusive group of BMW Motorrad riders led by an expert trainer and tour manager

* Each ride is open to every BMW Motorrad owner from anywhere in the country

* Pillions are welcome on BMW Motorrad Safari's

Inclusions of the BMW Motorrad Safari 2021 -

* Finest route covering fantastic roads

* Daily rider briefings

* Rider Welcome Pack (Including official BMW Motorrad merchandise)

* BMW Motorrad support crew (luggage, technical, medical, tire support)

* BMW Motorrad roadside assistance sweep vehicle



* BMW off-road training (in select rides)

* 4-5-star accommodation with all meals (Breakfast, lunch & dinner)

* Free pre-safari motorcycle inspection

Registration for the BMW Motorrad Safari can be made by contacting your nearest BMW Motorrad dealership.

The following regulations apply-

* The rides are open exclusively for BMW Motorcycle owners.

* Participants are required to hold a valid driver's license (at the time of the event).

* The bike has to be in good technical condition. The organizers are entitled to exclude vehicles that are not fit for the ride.

* All riders must be equipped with suitable rider gear.

Internet: www.bmw-motorrad.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BMWMotorradIN/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BMWMotorrad_IN

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCz9St6Kvq2uk-BbaWV15mA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwmotorrad_IN/

#MakeLifeARide #BMWMotorrad

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

