Embassy Group and Ivanhoe Cambridge launch a commercial real estate investment and development platform across India and close first flagship project in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Embassy Group, a leading Indian real estate player, and Ivanhoe Cambridge, a global real estate industry leader and a subsidiary of the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers, announced their partnership to launch an investment platform focused on office business parks in campus-based and mixed-use environments in India.

The Embassy Group will lead all real estate development, project management, leasing and operations, while Ivanhoe Cambridge will leverage their expertise in investment.

The platform will invest in develop-to-core and acquisition of partially developed business park opportunities to cater to the preferences of the millennial workforce in providing flexible workplaces and building sustainable communities across key Indian urban centres. The platform will have an investment capacity of US USD 500M with Ivanhoe Cambridge and Embassy investing in an 80:20 ratio, with an initial focus on the Southern Indian markets of Bengaluru & Chennai. The concept aims at meeting the demand in the expansion of Global Capability Centres and Research and Development Campuses.

The seed asset for the platform will be the first phase of the 60-acre Embassy East Business Park located in Whitefield Main Road in Bengaluru. The first phase will be developed on a land parcel of 9 acres, with a gross leasable area of 1.3 Million sq. ft. The upcoming Business Park boasts of a mixed-use community offering co-living, essential retail and amenities which will create a vibrant 'work-live-play' experience for the occupiers.

With its prominent location in the growth corridor on the ITPL Main Road, the Business Park will have direct commuter access to the upcoming ITPL metro station, connecting the park seamlessly to Bangalore's CBD and will be complemented by accessibility to social infrastructure including a renowned list of educational institutes, hospitals and hotels. The first phase of the project is expected to be ready for occupancy by early 2024.



"This new venture with Embassy will allow us to reinforce our presence in India, a key country in our diversification strategy in Asia," commented Karim Habra, Head of Europe & Asia-pacific at Ivanhoe Cambridge. "Over the last couple of decades, several global corporations have acknowledged India as a scalable global innovation hub catalyzed by a deep, world-class talent pool. We anticipate this trend to accelerate thus supporting long term demand for sustainable, class A offices in mixed-use campus environments," he added.

Chanakya Chakravarti, Managing Director, India, at Ivanhoe Cambridge, explained "The healthy build-to-core economics, quality tenant covenants, deepening secondary markets and overall market formalization make for an interesting opportunity. We look forward to collaborating with Embassy, an experienced developer with a formidable execution track record across market cycles, in expanding our portfolio and supporting the continued institutionalization of the Indian RE sector."

Speaking on the partnership with Ivanhoe Cambridge, Jitu Virwani, Chairman and Managing Director, Embassy Group, said, "This partnership of Embassy Group and Ivanhoe Cambridge is a strategic step towards transforming the commercial real estate landscape in India. Through the Embassy-Ivanhoe commercial office platform, we aspire to develop state-of-the-art business parks in India. We aim to continue delivering a differentiated and holistic workspace ecosystem by integrating concepts like co-living and co-working, expansive office spaces, and easy to access amenities. We are happy to launch the first phase of the Embassy East Business Park, to kick off this strategic alliance with Ivanhoe Cambridge and look forward to a mutually rewarding relationship."

About Ivanhoe Cambridge

Ivanhoe Cambridge develops and invests in high-quality real estate properties, projects and companies that are shaping the urban fabric in dynamic cities around the world. It does so responsibly, with a view to generating long-term performance. Ivanhoe Cambridge is committed to creating living spaces that foster the well-being of people and communities while reducing its environmental footprint.

Ivanhoe Cambridge invests internationally alongside strategic partners and major real estate funds that are leaders in their markets. Through subsidiaries and partnerships, the Company holds interests in more than 1,000 buildings, primarily in the industrial and logistics, office, residential and retail sectors. Ivanhoe Cambridge held C USD 64 billion in real estate assets as of December 31, 2019, and is a real estate subsidiary of the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (cdpq.com), one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers. For more information: www.ivanhoecambridge.com

