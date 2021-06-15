Embassy Leisure and Entertainment LLP announces free vaccination drive for all its employees

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Embassy Leisure and Entertainment LLP, a subsidiary of the Embassy Group, is rolling out a free vaccination drive for all its employees.

Through the initiative, which began on the 4th of June'21, the company aims to inoculate 100+ employees in the first batch across different locations in Bangalore.

Camps have been set up at the following locations - Embassy Golf Links, Corporate Office & Embassy Manyata Business Park, Columbia Asia Clinic to ensure all employees are vaccinated in the weeks to come.

Embassy Leisure has different restaurants in Bangalore such as - Sanchez, Sriracha, Hopshaus and four cloud kitchens - Garam Masala, Bangalore Pizza Company, HakkaChow and Mad Mex.

The Embassy Group has partnered with Manipal Hospital and the vaccine being administered is Covishield.

Post the Central Government giving its go ahead to private organisations to purchase the vaccines, Embassy Group stepped forward to procure them for its employees. Speaking on this initiative, Chef Vikas Seth said, "Embassy Group's ethos as a people first organisation, has led us to step forward to vaccinate our employees, safeguarding their wellbeing and the health & safety of our guests prior to re-opening our doors to the public. We want to provide a safe environment for everyone."

With the impact of the 2nd wave of the pandemic experienced across the country, Embassy Group has extended all possible efforts towards the health and safety of its workers. Along with awareness programs on following COVID related protocols at construction sites and work places, the company has also set up medical camps and regular health checks for construction workers.



Embassy has also introduced COVID insurance through 'Corona Kavach', helping employees take care of expenses in case they have tested positive for COVID-19 such as hospitalization expenses associated with PPE kits, oxygen cylinders, ventilators, consultation fees and pre/post hospitalization among other costs.

Understanding the importance of mental health during the pandemic, Embassy has also planned virtual wellness activities for its people such as relaxation yoga and mental health webinars. These initiatives are crucial in addressing the overall physical and mental health of the workers and sets an example of leading with empathy.

Embassy Group, one of India's largest real estate conglomerates, aims to inoculate all 1867 employees located in the Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and NCR offices as a part of their free vaccination drive.

Founded in 1993, Embassy Group is one of India's largest real estate conglomerates with a broad portfolio of over 62 million sq. ft. of prime commercial, residential and industrial space in India. Across all asset classes, Embassy lays strong emphasis on high standards of quality, delivery, world class service, environmental management and safety.

Embassy has partnered with global investors including Blackstone and Warburg Pincus at the group and project levels. In many areas, Embassy has been a pioneer of new practices; Embassy was a sponsor of India's first REIT, the largest office REIT in the Asia Pacific.

As an extension of its vision to create world class urban infrastructure, the company has also contributed in the field of education. The group's community outreach program empowers over 25,000 children across 189 schools to create a positive social impact in India.

