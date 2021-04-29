Embassy REIT joins the WELL Portfolio Program to advance the global healthy building movement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Embassy REIT, India's first listed REIT and the largest office REIT in Asia by area, announced today it has subscribed to the WELL Portfolio program by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) to create healthier office buildings and thriving business ecosystems in India. IWBI is the world's leading organisation championing a global movement to expand and accelerate a culture of health by advancing health and well-being in buildings, communities and organisations.

Embassy REIT has pioneered the total business ecosystem in India, and delivers an unparalleled experience for occupiers, employees and visitors by focusing on high-quality environmentally sustainable practices and wellness projects. The participation in IWBI's WELL Portfolio program further augments Embassy REIT's commitment to creating healthier and safer office environments as health and wellness take centre stage in a post Covid-19 office environment.

Michael Holland, CEO, Embassy REIT, said, "For our 200+ blue-chip occupiers and the 250,000 employees who occupy our properties, the office is their home. Therefore, ensuring the safety, health and well-being, and business continuity of our park occupiers is of paramount importance to us. Our participation in the WELL Portfolio program for the next five years reaffirms our priority commitment to the health and well-being of workers and visitors first, and of fostering a safer and healthier environment for businesses from all around the world to flourish and grow."



Most of Embassy REIT's properties are Platinum or Gold certified with all new developments designed to be LEED Gold certified. The firm has been accredited with certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001. In addition, Embassy REIT's portfolio has been awarded as the Best Green Building and Green Campus initiative across multiple industry platforms.

Rachel Hodgdon, President & CEO, IWBI said, "We are delighted to welcome Embassy REIT into the WELL Portfolio program. As an organisation that has been at the forefront of advocating the cause of green, sustainable and healthy working spaces in India, Embassy REIT can now advance health and well-being at scale for its employees, clients and all stakeholders who spend time in their Portfolio spaces. We are highly encouraged to see their continued leadership in this vital space, and we are proud to support our WELL Portfolio members in prioritising people's health and well-being as they plan for reopening workplaces."

WELL is focused on the ways that buildings, communities, and organisational policies can improve our comfort, drive better choices, and generally enhance, not compromise, our health and wellness. Delivered by IWBI, WELL is a performance-based rating system for measuring, certifying, and monitoring features of our buildings that impact human health and wellness, through Air, Water, Nourishment, Light, Movement, Thermal Comfort, Sound, Materials, Mind and Community. WELL is in use by over 20,000 projects in nearly 100 countries, encompassing two billion square feet of real estate around the world. By applying the world's leading health-focused building standard, Embassy REIT will integrate WELL's comprehensive strategies and a roadmap to elevate the performance of every building and improve health, wellness and productivity for all inhabitants and visitors across its business parks.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

