Embassy REIT leases record 5.1 msf and delivers on Rs 2,058 crores distributions guidance for FY2023

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Embassy Office Parks REIT (NSE: EMBASSY / BSE: 542602) ('Embassy REIT'), India's first listed REIT and the largest office REIT in Asia by area, reported results today for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2023.



Vikaash Khdloya, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT, said,



"Despite global macro volatility, we're very pleased to achieve our highest ever leasing of 5.1 msf across a record 100 deals. India remains the world's preferred offshoring destination and continues to attract global businesses looking for skilled talent and low costs, and we're well positioned to benefit from this secular trend. Backed by our clear strategy to create long-term value for our investors and our fortress balance sheet, we continue to make significant growth investments to our now 45 msf world-class portfolio."



The Board of Directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited ('EOPMSPL'), Manager to Embassy REIT, at its Board Meeting held earlier today, declared a distribution of Rs. 532 crores or Rs. 5.61 per unit for Q4 FY2023. With this, the cumulative distribution for FY2023 totals Rs. 2,058 crores or Rs. 21.71 per unit. The record date for the Q4 FY2023 distribution is 6 May, 2023, and the distribution will be paid on or before 12 May, 2023.

Business Highlights

- Leased 5.1 msf across 100 deals at 16% spreads, surpassing annual leasing guidance

- Added 44 new occupiers across sectors like insurance, healthcare, retail, and cybersecurity; increased occupier base to 230 marquee corporates

- Awarded global recognition by leading ESG institutions - GRESB, USGBC LEED, British Safety Council and WELL/ IWBI(1)

Financial Highlights

- Grew Net Operating Income (NOI) by 11 per cent YoY to Rs. 2,766 crores



- Delivered distributions of Rs. 2,058 crores or Rs. 21.71 per unit, marking the 16th consecutive quarter of 100 per cent payout

- Refinanced Rs. 5,340 crores debt at 101 bps positive spreads, maintained best-in-class balance sheet with low 28 per cent leverage, attractive 7.2 per cent debt cost and AAA/Stable credit ratings

Growth Highlights

- Launched 2.3 msf new development in Bengaluru at attractive 23 per cent yields, including first-of-its-kind 1.2 msf redevelopment project at Embassy Manyata

- Acquired 1.4 msf Embassy Business Hub in North Bengaluru for Rs. 335 crores, NOI and NAV accretive tuck-in acquisition financed with attractive 8.1 per cent debt

- Accelerated active development to 7.9 msf at committed capital investment of Rs. 4,000 crores, expected to add Rs. 900 crores to NOI upon stabilization

Investor Materials and Quarterly Investor Call Details

Embassy REIT has released a package of information on the quarterly and full year results and performance, that includes (i) audited standalone and audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023 (ii) audited condensed standalone and audited condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023 (iii) an earnings presentation covering Q4 FY2023 and FY2023 results, and (iv) supplemental operating and financial data book that is in-line with leading reporting practices across global REITs. All these materials are available in the Investors section of our website at www.embassyofficeparks.com.

Embassy REIT will host a conference call on April 27, 2023 at 17:30 hours Indian Standard Time to discuss the Q4 FY2023 and full year FY2023 results. A replay of the call will be available in the Investors section of our website at www.embassyofficeparks.com.

Note 1: In relation to Embassy REIT's ESG program

