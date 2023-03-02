EmbraceEquity: Let's all play a part in creating a fair and equal world

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): JobsForHer feels privileged to host the AccelHERate and DivHERsity Awards 2023, India's biggest Conference and Awards of the Year for Companies Committed to Diversity & Inclusion. The 6th edition of the AccelHERate and DivHERsity Awards will be held in Bangalore on March 3, 2023, @ Hilton, Manyata, Tech park Bangalore. JobsForHer is inviting companies committed to redefining Diversity & Inclusion in the workplace to be part of this mega event.



India's largest platform for accelerating women's careers. Incepted in 2015, JobsForHer partners with over 9,000+ companies committed to advancing over 3 million women professionals. JobsForHer connects women with the right jobs across levels, provides learning opportunities to enable them to upskill and reskill, and provides mentorship to women wanting to start, restart, or advance in their professions. The platform today has over 2000+ mentors and 800+ learning partners to help women advance in their careers. The company's vision is to enable women to achieve their full potential by enabling them to start, restart and rise in their careers. The platform caters to the three largest cohorts of women professionals - Women Returnees, Women In Tech, and Women In Leadership and is increasing its reach to include Women Starters.

