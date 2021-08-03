eMedicoz Android app crosses half a million downloads on Google Play Store

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): eMedicoz Android app has reached half a million downloads on the Google Play Store since it got launched in 2018 by DAMS (India's Most successful NEET PG Prep Institute).

The app facilitates the best service for the medical student through which two-way interactive classes are available making it different from other apps available in the market. This two-way interactive class feature includes Batch wise live classes, practical courses for medical students, and teaching courses for Residents, and CME activities for practicing Doctors.

Dr. Sumer Sethi, Founder of eMedicoz app said, "This app has potential to change the way medical students consume content and is a paradigm shift over other resources which have pre-recorded lectures." He further added that the academic and tech team at DAMS is working very hard to take the initiative globally.

This app now has 500,000 plus verified medicos on a platform and is available on both iOS and Android. During the pandemic situation in 2020, eMedicozs app got listed in the top 5 eLearning initiatives by PM Modi's Aatmanirbhar app innovation challenge. This eLearning initiative is the go-to resource for medical students preparing for a new challenge of licentiate exam called NEXT, slated to happen in 2023.



eMedicoz app helps to bridge the gap amongst medical students preparing for various career opportunities at the post-doctoral level and provides them a common platform where they can get all useful information in one place and prepare for common national level examinations like NEET-PG, NEXT. Through this app, students get the opportunity to discuss medical cases with their seniors and peers across the world.

This app has many innovative features like a Two-way interactive teaching platform, an Interactive forum for discussion, innovative features like Question Bank, and Flashcards for medical students. Unique features of this app also include practical courses for medical students and resident doctors where they can learn practical skills and even present Live Patient cases to the senior doctors.

With the help of this app, medical students get insightful knowledge and discuss cases/questions on an interactive forum. Budding doctors get an idea about the latest technology and development in the field of medicine.

eMedicoz official website is www.emedicoz.com. It can be find on Android: bit.ly/2LwBrc3 and IOS:apple.co/3a0pA1S.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

