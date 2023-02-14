Emeritus and NUS Business School launch 9-Month Chief Strategy Officer Programme in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School has extended the collaboration with leading education platform Emeritus in launching its first Executive Education online programme, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) programme, for residents in India.

The CSO programme was recently unveiled in Singapore and has received widespread positive interest. According to PwC's 2021 Global Crisis Survey, 96 per cent of businesses worldwide are looking to expedite organisational transformations in areas identified during the epidemic. This CSO programme, developed by NUS faculty, will help address the need for skilled strategic leaders. As a partner, Emeritus helps in the programme's marketing and operations.

The 9-month CSO programme is developed for senior-level professionals with over 10 years of work experience who are looking to develop their strategic decision-making skills to address an ever-changing business climate. The CSO programme will help senior executives, including HODs and CXOs, to apply their learning and frameworks for strategic leadership that are relevant across industries and domains. Upon completion of the programme, learners will know how to create strategic projects to address difficult business issues and position their businesses for revolutionary growth.

Jai Arya, Head, Executive Education, NUS Business School, said, "The role of Chief Strategy Officer has taken on greater significance in recent times, with the growing need for businesses to keep pace with the challenges of disruption and the demands of a fast-changing marketplace. This course is designed to equip aspiring and experienced CSOs with the end-to-end strategic and tactical skills to help them thrive in today's business environment."

Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, "According to a KPMG CEO Outlook Survey 2021, 73 per cent of global CEOs aim to actively disrupt the markets in which they do business. Today's business environment is characterised by a number of moving variables, making it challenging for senior professionals to foresee the results of their decisions. The NUS CSO programme has been designed to provide senior executives with theoretical and practical components of strategic leadership."



The CSO programme also allows learners to network with peers from various industries, take part in engaging classes taught by eminent professors, and learn from industry practitioners.

After completing the programme, participants will receive a digital certificate of completion from NUS Business School and be invited to an optional graduation and networking event, which will take place at NUS Business School in Singapore.

The programme is split into three sections - 3 core courses with in-depth video lectures from distinguished NUS Business School faculty, along with live sessions with industry practitioners; learners can choose from three electives for their second programme (the programme will start with at least 15 students enrolled);

The programme will start on March 28, 2023, and registration closes on February 14, 2023. Interested applicants can visit the programme page to apply.



*Note: Participants will be responsible for their travel and accommodation arrangements.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

