Eminent Nutrition Thought Leaders join hands with Superfoods Valley to support nutritional transparency and solve for Hidden Hunger

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): When given the right fuel, our bodies can heal themselves. Nutrition is as simple as that yet it's one of the most complex and widening gaps across the globe. In some good news, Nutrition and Food-tech Startup, Superfoods Valley has collaborated with eminent nutrition thought leaders, food scientists, nutrition technologists, and wellness experts to attempt at solving India's nutritional gap with its innovative solutions.



Founded by Amarpreet Singh Anand, Superfoods Valley now holds the trust, support, and expertise of former National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director Dr B. Sesikeran, Dr P R Krishnaswamy (Ex-Director & Founder, Protein Foods and Nutrition Development Association of India), Dr Shovan Ganguli (Food Researcher & Scientist), Sheela Krishnaswamy (Renowned Nutrition and Wellness Expert), Mallika Janakiraman (Nutrition Strategy Advisor & Consultant).



Headquartered in Bangalore, Superfoods Valley aims to support nutritional transparency, bridge the nutrition gap with its innovative products and data-backed tech solutions to challenge the ongoing endemic of hidden hunger and micronutrient deficiencies and make nutrition easy and accessible for all.



Sharing his views, Former NIN and ICMR Director, Dr B. Sesikeran states, "Superfoods Valley has taken on the task of making nutrition a central point of every household so that they can choose the right kind of foods and avoid the wrong ones. Malnutrition doesn't only mean undernutrition, it means both undernutrition as well as overnutrition. A few decades ago, undernutrition was a more severe concern but now we have more overnourished children and even adults. Reasons for this are many, for instance, the country underwent economic development and better living status, less physical activity, more refined foods, and less traditional home foods, etc."





Speaking of Superfoods Valley's penetration into food science with technological advancements, Dr Shovan Ganguli comments, "With the government's many fortification initiatives in the past and increased access to food, our calorie intake, and macronutrients are nearly taken care of. Yet there is a rising concern about micronutrient deficiencies of VIT D, VIT B12, VIT A, etc which affect childhood growth and can often lead to stunting issues. Using tech to solve for this and connect a wider and deeper audience with the message of eating nutritious food is a great advancement."



Adding her sentiments to the conversation, Mallika Janakiraman shares, "When it comes to nutrition, there is an over-clutter of information on social media. For the same health issue, you may find 10 different solutions which can leave the consumer confused. What if this information could come to them in a comprehensible, credible, and tech-abled format, leaving them empowered? What India needs is behavior modification and technology is the biggest icebreaker to that. Any new innovative solution needs to be 360 degrees and sustainable, which is what makes Superfoods Valley's attempt so attainable."



While concluding the conversation, Amarpreet Singh Anand, Founder and CEO expressed his gratitude & joy in bringing great minds together to collaborate and learn from their diverse experiences to solve for some of the biggest nutrition challenges we are facing. "Superfoods Valley was birthed from a very personal need for fulfilling my own children's nutritional needs and in just a year, I am joined by great minds and their potent expertise in this journey. I am truly humbled and inspired to find disruptive solutions that Make Nutrition Easy for all!"

