Empowering Vysya Entrepreneurs: WeVysya's Manam 2023 Convention to be held in Visakhapatnam

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/SRV): On 8th and 9th April 2023, the opulent Gadiraju Palace in Visakhapatnam will witness 'Manam 2023', the annual convention of WeVysya. WeVysya, a global community of Arya Vysya entrepreneurs, is all set to host this much-awaited event which is expected to draw over 4,000 visitors and 1,000 WeVysya members from all across the globe, making it an ideal networking opportunity for entrepreneurs and professionals from diverse backgrounds.

This year's convention is centered around the theme of "Empowering Vysya Entrepreneurs," with a focus on helping members accelerate their business growth and achieve their aspirational goals. Renowned industry experts will deliver keynote speeches, and a variety of workshops and panel discussions will explore emerging trends and business strategies to provide invaluable insights to the attendees.

The Convention will be graced by the presence of T G Venkatesh, a highly respected industrialist, and former Member of Parliament, who is widely known as the "Rayalaseema Tiger."



Dr Suvarna, State President of WeVysya Andhra Pradesh, said, "As the keynote speaker of the event, Raj N, the founder and executive chairman of Zaggle, will share his experiences and ideas which will be extremely helpful to members who are trying to grow their businesses."

The Business Sessions will include the participation of renowned strategy consultants including Naveen Lakkur and Chandrasekhar. There will be numerous other accomplished entrepreneurs and notable experts speaking to the audience. The products and services of WeVysya members from all around the country will be on display at a huge Exhibition, alongside the Convention. Apart from this, the Convention will also feature a variety of interesting activities, such as entertainment programs, highlighting the rich legacy of Andhra Pradesh, and an award ceremony to honor members who have made great contributions.



Expressing his thoughts on the much-awaited event, Srinivasa Rao, Global President-Elect of WeVysya, said, "We are thrilled to host Manam 2023 in the vibrant business community and picturesque city of Vizag. Our community has always been committed to empowering Arya Vysya entrepreneurs worldwide, and Manam 2023 is a testament to our dedication to providing our members with the tools and resources they need to succeed in today's ever-changing business landscape. We believe that the convention will not only help our members expand their professional networks but also equip them with the knowledge and skills required to take their businesses to the next level."

"We are looking forward to encouraging start-up companies to have a better ecosystem for their development on their own by hand-holding in different dimensions. We strongly believe in relationships. In business, collaborations play a crucial role. To encourage business relationships, we are also focusing on MOUs through which members can expand their businesses", Srinivasa Rao further added.



WeVysya's visionary founder, Anil Guptha, with the global president, Anil Padakanti, the Past President, Bhavana, and the Global Vice President, Shankar Mogudampalli, are tirelessly striving to ensure that Manam 2023 exceeds all expectations and becomes a triumphant accomplishment.

Amarnath, Venkatesh, Harish Ravva, Nani, Naveen, Dinesh, Durga Prasad, Mahi, Ram Murthy, Harsha, Vamsi, Dr Sampath, Kranthi, Venu, and Prabhu are the esteemed WeVysya Leaders, all zealously engaged in the meticulous planning and successful execution of the event.

Esteemed companies such as Kalamandir, Tenali Double Horse, Desertino, TGV Group, Sandy Jewels, and numerous others are delighted to be associated as sponsors for this grand occasion. WeVysya members and delegates are highly encouraged to expeditiously enlist themselves in order to avail of Manam 2023's wealth of incentives.

