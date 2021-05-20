EnableX.io empowers new age recruiters to win the talent war with an AI-powered solution

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], May 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): EnableX.io, Asia's leading cloud communications platform provider, aims to revolutionise the recruitment industry with its Face Analysis and Emotion Recognition AI solution - FaceAI. With FaceAI, EnableX allows recruiters to drastically improve the interview process, reduce time-to-hire, and make more informed and data-driven hiring decisions. At the same time, it mitigates unconscious biases and stereotypes in hiring, thereby providing a level playing field for the candidates.

The solution, paired with live video, enables recruiters to understand the emotional state of the candidate by detecting over 130 facial expressions and features using Deep Neural Networks. FaceAI has the potential to identify the 7 basic emotions that include anger, disgust, fear, surprise, happiness, sadness, and neutrality, which may otherwise be overlooked by recruiters. It also helps recruiters to measure attentiveness and Arousal Valence - including emotional arousal (degree of engagement) and valence (degree of pleasantness) intensity. It is GDPR compliant, thus, no personal data is sent to any server or recorded by any third party in any way.

EnableX.io equips organisations with the necessary APIs to easily integrate FaceAI, Live Video, and other communication layers, including voice and messaging capabilities, directly into their recruitment platforms, Application Tracking Systems (ATS) talent management solutions, and HRMS systems. Hence, from crafting job descriptions to screening applications - conducting interviews and managing talent, everything can be done within the hiring platform.



Commenting on the same, Pankaj Gupta, CEO & Founder, EnableX.io said, "We are witnessing a transformation in the hiring processes across industries. Emotion AI aka Affective Computing can aid recruiters in identifying personality trait profiles as well as hard-to-spot soft skills. Our solution not only equips recruiters to assess employees or potential candidates effectively but also helps them in understanding their feelings and emotions better so that their experience could be enhanced and issues get resolved quickly."

There are multiple ways in which FaceAI and Live Video can be used together. For instance, you can adopt the one-way video self-introduction approach where you can ask candidates to introduce themselves via video on the platform. Recruiters, on the other hand, can evaluate these videos with the help of AI and finalise the candidates they want to proceed to the next round. The AI capabilities also quickly alert any identity mischief or unusual activity in a live or recorded video. Moreover, as recruiters assess candidates based on their facial expressions, the possibility of inherent biases in their decision-making is reduced to a minimum. Therefore, the decisions are made objectively and prove to be fruitful in the longer run.

To know more about EnableX FaceAI for the recruitment industry, read here.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

