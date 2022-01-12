Enamor, A brand owned by Modenik Lifestyle, recognized as one of India's Best Brands of 2021

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Enamor, a leading premium lingerie brand, has been recognized as one of the Best Brands of India for 2021 by The Economic Times, acknowledging the strength of the brand's reputation and the powerful endorsement it receives from consumers.

The Economic Times Best Brands Series, now in its fourth edition, recognises brands that have succeeded in being at par with global brands and that command top of mind awareness, recall, popularity and instant association, among consumers.

The recognition was conferred upon Enamor in December 2021 based on the results of a survey conducted by The Economic Times. Brands were evaluated based on publicly available data about the brand, the brand awareness index as suggested by knowledge partner and positive economic profits associated with the brand. Other parameters considered include overall market share, workplace culture, business ethics, CSR, degree of innovation, extent of expansion into national and international markets.

As a brand, Enamor celebrates the essence of all women. Enamor has invested heavily in conducting research, not only to understand the habits, usage and attitudes of women across different ages, groups and ethnicities, but also to understand body shapes and sizes. This is to ensure that every style meets the requirements of every Indian woman, no matter their size, shape or quirks. Without putting women in stringent brackets of ideal body types, Enamor is focused on creating an experience that lets every woman feel fabulous inside and out, every day.

Over the years, Enamor has become synonymous with fabulousness, fun, and fashion and has been instrumental in elevating lingerie from a basic requirement to an exquisite essential. Enamor's marketing campaigns capture the spirit of the Indian woman of today, the various roles she plays and the specialness she seeks. With their campaigns, Enamor has been paving the way for women to feel empowered, supported and understood - a proposition that has worked well and has proven to be successful for the brand.

Sandra Daniels, Vice President of Marketing, Enamor, said, "We are honored to have received this prestigious recognition, which is an acknowledgement of the trust that consumers have bestowed on us as a business and as a brand. Over the years we have won accolades and recognition for our commitment to celebrating the fabulousness of women, their beliefs and zest for life, their inner and outer beauty. What has helped us cement our brand presence in the market, is our commitment to understanding women in all their facets, and designing products that keep in mind their needs and reflect their different personalities."

Created in 2001 as a joint venture with Barbara of Paris - a 70-year-old French heritage lingerie brand, Enamor was the first to bring premium fashion lingerie to the Indian consumer. It enjoys a leadership status across leading National Chain stores and top Multi brand outlets. It has a national footprint of 5000+ Retail stores and 27 Exclusive Brand outlets. It offers a premium portfolio that ranges from bras, panties, shapewear, loungewear and Athleisure to a discerning emerging modern Indian woman.

Enamor, a brand owned by Modenik Lifestyle, is loved by customers for its design and quality. The only innerwear brand to have won the Superbrands award for brand excellence three times in a row, a powerful endorsement by its customers.

Modenik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. is the post-merger entity of Advent International's (a global private equity firm) portfolio companies Dixcy Textiles Pvt. Ltd. and Gokaldas Intimatewear Pvt. Ltd; the parent company of brand Enamor. The company is headquartered out of Bengaluru. Modenik has a strong portfolio of 5 sub-brands, including Dixcy Scott Originals, Dixcy Scott Maximus, Josh by Dixcy Scott, Slimz and Enamor.

