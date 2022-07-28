Encamp's Garvita Mamodiya on why Glamping is the next best thing

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): There's nothing better than sitting around a campfire and interacting with nature. It is enjoyable and one of the most relaxing ways to spend time in nature. While outdoor camping has grown in popularity, it still faces many challenges in terms of infrastructure and hygiene.

A secluded desert lodge overlooking a forest, 'Encamp' is an initiative by Garvita Mamodiya in a quest to bridge the gap between luxury and camping. With this project, the Founder is introducing 'Glamping', the term combining glamor and camping for the first time in India. A breath of fresh air, a glamping project with domes to stay in, located only 30 minutes away from the city of Jaipur, is the latest of its kind in India.

There are three primary motivators for the glamping market: the rise of social media, outdoor recreation, and getaway holidays. Social media platforms have given users a way to share their experiences with others, which has led to more people wanting to try glamping for themselves. At the same time, the rise of outdoor tourism and retreat tourism has made people more aware of the option to go glamping as a vacation choice.

The rise in ecotourism, the popularity of glamping, and the changing preferences of consumers are all positive trends for the glamping market. Furthermore, the development of modern-style yurts and luxury domes with premium amenities provide profitable opportunities for market players in the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Additionally, government initiatives to upgrade tourism-related infrastructure will further expand the market.

At just 19, Garvita's entrepreneurial spirit led her to find her passion for adventure and excitement in the travel industry in India by adding a glamping twist to the current hospitality standards across Rajasthan. It's what inspired her to start up her project 'Encamp', which is an initiative of her own and will be launched in September 2022. As a business trend analyst, she will leverage this expertise with Encamp to introduce new, unmatched possibilities.



In the heart of the great desert plains of North-Western India, Encamp will offer a one-of-a-kind oasis of adventure and comfort as luxury camps with 5-star facilities. Encamp's premium rooms, state-of-the-art resort infrastructure, and delectable multi-cuisine restaurant will deliver a vacation experience unlike anything else. It merges the thrilling outdoors with the blissful relaxation of a pristine resort that appeals to your wanderlust and vacation alike.

While sharing her journey with Encamp so far, Garvita says, "I've always enjoyed luxury travel and outings in nature. But I rarely found both in one place. This was what prompted the inception of Encamp, with a hope to unite luxury with the adventure of camping. People basically want something new; new travel opportunities and even newer destinations and Encamp is exactly what people wish for."

Sharing the future scope and business analytics for this new travelscape, Garvita adds, "The glamping market size has been projected to increase significantly alongside a CAGR of a whopping 13.32 per cent from 2022 to 28. Encamp comes at a strategic and carefully thought-out point of post-pandemic recovery in tandem with the recovery of tourism and travel."

Besides the thrill of ATV rides, gypsy tours, and wildlife treks, Encamp will offer an exceptional outdoor adventure experience. As a forest-facing property with views of the desert-meets-lux landscape, Encamp's most significant advantage is its isolation from the bustle and crowds of the city. Whether it's an individually curated dome for you and yours in the open desert or a premium-grade bar on site, Encamp's impeccable service ensures an unforgettable stay.

As the only resort in the world which will offer camping combined with 5-star luxury, Encamp makes a difference in the hospitality industry. With its future potential, Encamp will soon be one of India's must-visit destinations.

