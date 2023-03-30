Enchainer 2k23, a national level management fest focusing on Management Innovation, Hosted by GIBS Business School, Bangalore

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (ANI/PNN): The Enchainer 2k23 - The Avengers Way, embracing innovation, transformation and disruption, A National Level Management fest of the GIBS Business School was held in Bangalore, India, on 24th-25th March 2023, and it was a resounding success. This event provided an opportunity for MBA/PGDM students from more than 20 prestigious colleges/universities to showcase their management skills, compete with talented individuals, and network with industry experts. With more than 300 students participating in the event, the Enchainer2k23 was a vibrant and exciting platform for the students to demonstrate their talents and abilities.

The Enchainer2k23 event featured more than 14 competitions in management, including Best Manager, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Business Analytics, Entrepreneurship, Business Quiz, CSR, Public Speaking, Singing, Dancing, and Fashion Show. These competitions provided a broad spectrum of opportunities for the participants to display their skills and expertise in various fields of management. With something for everyone, Enchainer2k23 provided an excellent platform for the students to showcase their talents, interests, and potential.

The winners and runners of the various competitions were awarded prizes and recognition for their exceptional performance. XIME Bangalore emerged as the Overall Champion of Enchainer2k23, and the XIME students displayed their excellent management skills and talent in various competitions.

In the Marketing competition, XIME emerged as the winners, and Kristu Jayanti College was the runners-up. In the Human Resource competition, XIME once again emerged as the winners, and Christ (Bannerghatta Road) was the runners-up. In the Finance competition, New Horizon emerged as the winners, and Christ (Bannerghatta Road) was the runners-up. In the Business Analytics competition, XIME was the winners, and Kristu Jayanti College was the runners-up. In the Entrepreneur competition, Kristu Jayanti College emerged as the winners, and XIME was the runners-up. In the Business Quiz competition, Kristu Jayanti College was the winners, and XIME was the runners-up. In the CSR competition, XIME emerged as the winners, and Kristu Jayanti College was the runners-up. In the Public Speaking competition, Kristu Jayanti College emerged as the winners, and XIME was the runners-up. In the Solo Singing competition, IZEE B-School emerged as the winners, and Vogue was the runners-up. In the Group Singing competition, CIMS emerged as the winners. In the Solo Dance competition, New Horizon College was the winner, and CIMS was the runner-up. In the Best Manager competition, Kristu Jayanti College emerged as the winner.

The winners and runners-up of the various competitions demonstrated their exceptional management skills, talent, and expertise in their respective fields. These students deserve recognition for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence. They have set an excellent example for future generations of management professionals and leaders.

Championing Management Excellence - XIME Bangalore at Enchainer2k23

XIME Bangalore emerged as the Overall Champion of Enchainer2k23, and the XIME students displayed their excellent management skills and talent in various competitions. The XIME students have demonstrated their commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership. They have set an excellent example for future generations of management professionals and leaders. The XIME students deserve recognition and praise for their exceptional performance in Enchainer2k23.

In conclusion, Enchainer2k23 was an excellent opportunity for MBA/PGDM students to showcase their management skills, compete with talented individuals, and network with industry experts. With more than 300 students participating in the event, Enchainer2k23 provided an excellent platform for the students to showcase their talents, interests, and potential. The winners and runners of the various competitions deserve recognition for their hard work, dedication, and commitment.

GIBS Students: Turning Efforts into Excellence!

The success of the event would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of the GIBS students who worked day and night for more than two months to make the event a grand success.

The students of GIBS started preparing for the event two months before the actual event date. They formed committees, identified the competitions, and started reaching out to other colleges to invite them to participate in the event. The students worked in teams and divided the responsibilities amongst themselves. Each team was responsible for a specific aspect of the event, such as registration, hospitality, logistics, and coordination.



The students spent long hours planning and organizing the event, and they worked tirelessly to ensure that everything was in place before the event started. They spent countless hours designing posters, creating marketing collaterals, and promoting the event on social media platforms.

The students also had to ensure that the judges for the various competitions were arranged, and they coordinated with the respective colleges to ensure that their students reached the event venue on time. They also made arrangements for food, accommodation, and transportation for the participants from other colleges.

On the day of the events, the GIBS students were up before dawn, ensuring that everything was in place before the participants arrived. They worked tirelessly throughout the day, ensuring that the event ran smoothly, and all the competitions were conducted as per schedule.

The GIBS students did an excellent job of managing the event, and their efforts were appreciated by everyone who attended the event. Their dedication, hard work, and commitment to the event were evident in every aspect of the event, from the registration process to the award ceremony.

In conclusion, the GIBS Enchainer-2k23 event was a grand success, thanks to the tireless efforts of the GIBS students who worked day and night for more than two months to make the event a grand success. Their dedication, hard work, and commitment to the event were evident in every aspect of the event, and they truly deserve appreciation for their efforts. The event was a great learning experience for the students, and it provided them with an opportunity to showcase their management skills and network with industry experts.

