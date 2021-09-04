Endurance Institute of Mass Communication to be launched in Delhi NCR

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI/PNN): Inspired by the opportunity to do larger good, Endurance institute of Mass Communications is going to open soon. Today in the world of various technologies and skills, there is still a burning issue of unemployment. Many people are educated but unable to find a perfectly matched job. EIMC is intended to fix unemployment issues. This media Institute will train students skillfully and educate them.

The upcoming Institute is part of the BCG network with tremendous knowledge and two decades of experience in Mass Media. So, this institute is intended to get new people to be placed in media houses.

Endurance is trying to solve problems for educators in different ways. At Endurance, they do not count the number of teaching staff even their intentions are not to specify them by counting them. Institute always encourage and build the teachers.

The inception of the Endurance institute is highly inspired by the struggle and relentless struggles faced by our teacher community in India. They are being subjected to egregious exploitation from private schools, which makes them deprived and helpless. Teachers are among those pillars of our society who have given impeccable assistance to shape our students' generation. But in many ways, they are being subjected to blatant exploitation from private schools, which makes them deprived and helpless. Endurance is not just an academic institution where you can get highly experienced teachers from renowned schools of different corners in India.

Mridula Srivastava, Founder & Managing Partner Endurance, Says, "BCG Networks also initiated a social movement to raise the voice of the teachers and empower them to become self-reliant and independent. Endurance is giving a platform to professional teachers who are tired of the harassment done on them by the private schools and want to search for a purpose in life."

She added, "Endurance is already a well-known name in the industry, whereas we are targeting at least five centres in NCR and one full-fledged Media Communications Institute."

Endurance already provides here a well-equipped and compatible environment that is exciting as well as rigorous. We are committed to providing the best quality education that will last and evolve for a lifetime.

Features offered by Endurance are

* The interactive approach of teaching



* Free education facilities available for the needy children

* Tailor-made study materials

* Live to track

* Student-friendly and focused learning environment

* Covid protection in total capacity

* Provide classes and study material in Spanish, French, and Chinese besides English.

Mona Gerald, Marketing & Sales, says that "Endurance is known as the Voice of teachers that take pride to warm-heartedly welcome you to the best academic institute in Delhi NCR. With the assistance of highly experienced and professional faculty, Endurance aims to achieve the best results year after year."

She added, "We believe that if you can't do it alone, always remember that asking for help is also a part of doing the work."

For More Info Visit www.Enduranceindia.in

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

